"If I'm the Players Association, I'm telling him to F-off" - Former MLB star lambasts A's owner John Fisher over club's stadium uncertainty

The Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher is yet to find a stadium for the club following the 2024 season. Oakland is in the final year of their contract lease at the Oakland Coliseum. The A's will need to find a stadium next season, but the owner has been pretty uncertain about the situation.

The Athletics must relocate for the fourth time, and this might be their last season by the Bay. The good news is that they have a $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas that's expected to be completed by 2028, but Fisher is still determining his team's whereabouts for the next three years.

In a recent interview with Foul Territory, former MLB star A. J. Pierzynski lambasted Oakland's owner for this uncertainty.

"If I'm the Players Association, I'm telling John Fisher to F-off," Pierzynski said.

"For three years you are going to balance players around? That's not fair," Pierzynski continued.

The Athletics are yet to inform the MLB about their next home stadium. The A's owner was supposed to notify the league by December 2023, but it's almost time for the 2024 spring training.

John Fisher is still seeking options

The A's do not have a home park after this season, and the next ballpark might not even be a major league one. The A's owner is still seeking options for his team, but the clock is ticking, and they must decide soon.

The Athletics might be able to remain in Oakland if they can negotiate and extend their lease. The financial part is also one of the primary factors for the A's and their uncertainty. If they stay in Oakland, they might continue with a few benefits.

Some other options are outside the Bay area, like Sacramento and Salt Lake City. If the A's move out of the Bay area, they will need to renegotiate a TV deal. According to Pierzynski, there's no way Fisher is going to pass up the money on the deal.

The last couple of seasons have been difficult for Oakland in terms of performance. Meanwhile, the club needs more money to sort things out. Oakland must decide soon and get his team a ballpark. Remaining at Oakland is also one of the possibilities.

