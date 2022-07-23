“If I’m Rob Manfred I really don’t like this quote” “A’s are the laughing stock of sports” - Twitter rips Oakland Athletics after Arizona Cardinals GM compares Kyler Murray’s contract to A's entire payroll

NFL star quarterback Kyler Murray recently signed a contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals for an astounding $46.5 million a year. Murray is now locked in with the Cardinals until 2028.

"BREAKING: Kyler Murray, Cardinals agree to terms on contract extension through 2028." - NFL

This afternoon, Murray held his first press conference since signing the massive deal. During the conference, Murray was asked whether or not he is now fully committed to football. The answer given by the Arizona Cardinals GM says it all.

Reporter to Kyler Murray: “Can we put a squash to baseball now?” #Cardinals GM Steve Keim: “Did you guys see the payroll of the Oakland A’s vs. Kyler’s contract? Enough said.” Reporter to Kyler Murray: “Can we put a squash to baseball now?”#Cardinals GM Steve Keim: “Did you guys see the payroll of the Oakland A’s vs. Kyler’s contract? Enough said.”😂(🎥 @AZCardinals) https://t.co/3JuH774yQB

"Reporter to Kyler Murray: 'Can we put a squash to baseball now?' #Cardinals GM Steve Keim: 'Did you guys see the payroll of the Oakland A's vs. Kyler's contract? Enough said.'" - Ari Meirov

It is pretty safe to say that the former baseball standout at the University of Oklahoma and first-round pick by the Oakland Athletics is solely focused on football going forward. The comments by Arizona Cardinals GM put the decision in perspective and raised even bigger issues in the state of baseball.

A star quarterback in the NFL making around or equal to an entire professional baseball team’s payroll is concerning. This is a wake-up call for the MLB. It may be time to consider issuing payroll minimums across the league.

This would not only allow players to be paid more, but it would also make the league more competitive. This quote from the Cardinals GM is certainly not something Rob Manfred wants to hear.

The Athletics payroll does not allow the team to be competitive. It does make the team a laughing stock.

Reporter to Kyler Murray: “Can we put a squash to baseball now?” #Cardinals GM Steve Keim: “Did you guys see the payroll of the Oakland A’s vs. Kyler’s contract? Enough said.” Reporter to Kyler Murray: “Can we put a squash to baseball now?”#Cardinals GM Steve Keim: “Did you guys see the payroll of the Oakland A’s vs. Kyler’s contract? Enough said.”😂(🎥 @AZCardinals) https://t.co/3JuH774yQB Lmfaoooooooo...A's are the laughing stock of sports twitter.com/MySportsUpdate… Lmfaoooooooo...A's are the laughing stock of sports twitter.com/MySportsUpdate…

Here is a comparison between Murray's yearly salary to the Athletics payroll this year.

Julio Martinez @mistermartinez9

Kyler Murray promedio anual: 46.1M



Reporter to Kyler Murray: “Can we put a squash to baseball now?” #Cardinals GM Steve Keim: “Did you guys see the payroll of the Oakland A’s vs. Kyler’s contract? Enough said.” Reporter to Kyler Murray: “Can we put a squash to baseball now?”#Cardinals GM Steve Keim: “Did you guys see the payroll of the Oakland A’s vs. Kyler’s contract? Enough said.”😂(🎥 @AZCardinals) https://t.co/3JuH774yQB Payroll de Oakland A’s en el 2022: 48.5MKyler Murray promedio anual: 46.1MTomó una buena decisión. twitter.com/mysportsupdate… Payroll de Oakland A’s en el 2022: 48.5MKyler Murray promedio anual: 46.1M Tomó una buena decisión. twitter.com/mysportsupdate…

Overall, the MLB needs to take some type of action to address the growing disparity in payrolls among teams.

Kyler Murray highlights

Kyler Murray with the Oklahoma Sooners, College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Alabama v Oklahoma

Kyler Murray has had a decorated football career, both in college and in the pros. Here, we'll look at Murray's career football highlights.

#2 Murray wins Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma

In 2018, Murray finally got a chance as a starting quarterback at the University of Oklahoma. The dual-threat quarterback took the college football world by storm. Below is a highlight reel from 2018.

2018 Stats: 69.0 completion pct, 4,361 passing yards, 1,001 rushing yards, 54 total touchdowns

#1 2021 Highlights with Arizona Cardinals

Murray had a great 2021 season with the Arizona Cardinals, leading the team to a playoff berth. Here are his best moments from the 2021 season.

2021 Stats: 69.2 completion pct, 3,787 passing yards, 423 rushing yards, 29 total touchdowns

Overall, Murray has had a decorated football career and is still in the prime of his career. The Arizona Cardinals are hoping that he can create even more highlights as he enters the 2023 season as one of the highest paid players in the league.

