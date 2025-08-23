  • home icon
  • “If I wasn’t so f****** miserable” - Walker Buehler makes honest admission after demotion, finds silver lining in mental shift

"If I wasn't so f****** miserable" - Walker Buehler makes honest admission after demotion, finds silver lining in mental shift

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 23, 2025 03:52 GMT
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn
Walker Buehler makes honest admission after demotion, finds silver lining in mental shift - Source: Imagn

Two-time World Series champion Walker Buehler has found it tough on the mound this year. After being signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, there were high expectations for Buehler to translate the success he saw with the LA Dodgers to the Boston Red Sox. However, so far, the story has been the opposite.

On Friday, manager Alex Cora announced that the veteran right-hander has been removed from the starting rotation and reassigned to the bullpen for the remainder of the season. This comes after a dismal 2025 season in which Buehler holds a 7-7 record across 22 starts, along with a 5.40 ERA, including a career-worst number of walks (54) and 21 home runs allowed.

Buehler had an honest reaction after Cora informed him about the shift in his role within the team. While he doesn't necessarily like the new role, he sees a silver lining in this move.

“To be frank, if I wasn’t so f**king miserable trying to get people out every five days, I don’t think I’d react positively at all to this," Buehler said via TheAthletic.com. "It’s kind of a good sign of where I’m at mentally that I’m trying to find an opportunity or a bright spot in this for myself and our team.”
The last time Buehler made only one relief appearance during a regular season came all the way back in 2018.

Alex Cora still confident in Walker Buehler

Despite the move to the bullpen, manager Alex Cora believes Walker Buehler will be able to channel his frustration into good results on the mound.

“This is what we decided, he’ll help us over there and he’s going to help us win ballgames,” Cora said via NESN. "I still believe in him... He's a big part of what we're trying to accomplish.
"We'll figure out how he goes. Maybe one inning, multiple innings, whatever it is, we don't know yet," he added.

Buehler's struggles follow a stint on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation. The Red Sox are postseason contenders, and if Buehler can revive his magic while coming out of the bullpen, maybe he still can find a way to make up for his struggles this season.

Edited by Veer Badani
