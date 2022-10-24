"If we're not the last standing, it doesn't matter what you do" - New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge reflects on team's exit from the postseason

A long offseason beckons for New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

A historic 2022 regular season that had him as the frontrunner in the American League MVP Award talks. The slugger, however, remained steadfast that his main focus was helping his team lift a World Series title, which they failed to accomplish this year.

The New York Yankees suffered a 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros that merited the former with a postseason exit. After the game, Judge looked back on his accomplishments during the season. He stated that it didn't matter to him as much as he wanted to help the team achieve their postseason goals instead.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees "If we're not the last standing, it doesn't matter what you do, what happened. It's a failure."



- Aaron Judge "If we're not the last standing, it doesn't matter what you do, what happened. It's a failure."- Aaron Judge https://t.co/bGogeP1Kx0

"If we're not the last standing, it doesn't matter what you do, what happened. It's a failure." - Aaron Judge (via @Yankees Videos)

Judge has mainly struggled this postseason. He batted an abysmal .139/.184/.490 with just two home runs and three RBIs. In the Game 4 elimination game, he went 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout.

The superstar slugger was ostracized for not delivering in October as he finished this year's playoffs by going 5-for-36. Despite his postseason shortcomings, the contract talks surrounding Judge will still be a hotly contested topic this offseason.

Aaron Judge's future

Aaron Judge runs to first base after grounding out in Game 4 of the ALCS.

Aaron Judge had a season for the ages in 2022.

He broke the record for the most American League home runs scored in a single campaign with 62. The slugger finished the season with a .311/.425/.686 slash line and a 1.111 OPS with 131 home runs for the high octane New York Yankees offense. At times, he single-handedly dragged his team to wins.

After seven seasons donning the Yankee pinstripes, Judge is now eligible to seek a move elsewhere. The one-year, $19 million contract to avoid salary arbitration that he signed earlier this year will expire.

It will be interesting to see where the superstar slugger heads next as most teams have him as their top target. It goes without saying, of course, that any team who's lucky enough to land Judge will bolster their chances of having an excellent season.

Despite his troubles this postseason, he could still be a key piece for a deep playoff run.

Poll : Will Aaron Judge remain a New York Yankee? Yes No 0 votes