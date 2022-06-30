"If Lebron played baseball he’d be Aaron Judge" "It’s just automatic" - New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge extends lead in home run race, blasts 29th homer of the season

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge continues to electrify fans with his powerful swing. His most recent example is a 429-foot blast to left field to put his team on the board against the Oakland Athletics. This dinger was Judge's 29th on the season and extended his lead in the home run race over the rest of the league.

The New York Yankees posted a video of the home run to Twitter.

Aaron Judge is on pace to have the best season of his career, and fans are absolutely blown away. With the outfielder entering his prime, expectations for the remainder of the season mount.

This high level of play is beginning to feel familiar, but it is important to remain appreciative. Judge's current elite play is difficult to maintain. If fans expect this high level of play to become the norm, it will be harder and harder to satisfy those expectations. At this point, thought, nobody should doubt Aaron Judge or any of his abilities.

Aaron Judge will be a free agent at the end of this season, a fact New York Yankees fans are keenly aware of. Every team in the MLB would be thrilled to have a player of his caliber.

New York Yankees fans are desperate for the team to retain Aaron Judge beyond this season

Yankees fans will do anything to keep their MVP.

After negotiations on a long-term deal stalled during the off-season, Aaron Judge decided to bet on himself. He wagered he could have another great season and earn what he believes he is worth.

With an MLB-leading 29 homers and a career-best batting average of .289, it seems like that bet is paying off.

If Judge is able to win the first MVP of his career, his asking price will rightfully go up. Despite the immense talent around the league, the New York Yankees outfielder is currently running away with the award.

From the outside looking in, it is very clear how much value the superstar outfielder brings to the Yankees. The Yankees fanbase hopes the team also recognizes this value and is able to hammer out an agreement.

The pace of Judge's achievements has been the most impressive. If he is able to maintain that pace, this will be one of his best seasons of all time. Consistency is the mark of a truly great player. Judge has the opportunity to prove his consistency this season.

Fans in New York expect excellence in their sports stars, and they know this MLB season is special. Aaron Judge and this brilliant 2022 season could go down as one of the best in the history of the storied franchise.

