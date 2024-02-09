"If you don't like the reaction, you can cut me" - Trevor Bauer's sales pitch to MLB teams reaches Theo Von's podcast

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is looking to make a return to Major League Baseball. The former Cy Young Award winner spent the 2023 season pitching for Yokohama DeNa Baystars of the NPB.

During the 2022 season, Bauer was suspended by MLB after sexual assault allegations were made. He was suspended for 324 games, forcing the Dodgers to release him in the offseason.

Bauer is now a free agent after his one-year deal with the Baystars ended following the 2023 season. He recently joined Theo Von's podcast to pitch his return to baseball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just want to play, that's where I'm at," Bauer said. "I'll play for league minimum and earn my money based in incentives."

Expand Tweet

According to NBS Sports, the 2024 league minimum will be $740,000, a $20,000 increase from last season. Incentives could include pitching a certain number of games, getting a certain number of strikeouts, etc.

"If you sign me and something is not going right and you don't like the reaction or whatever, you can cut me," Bauer said.

Trevor Bauer wants a chance to show the world he is still "one of the best"

Trevor Bauer (Image via Getty)

Trevor Bauer was a force to be reckoned with before he was hit with his MLB suspension. During the 2020 season with the Cincinnati Reds, Bauer ended the year with a league-leading 1.73 ERA.

Expand Tweet

The following year with the Dodgers, he compiled an 8-5 record with a 2.59 ERA on 107.2 innings. There's no denying that Bauer has the skills to pitch in MLB.

"I want a job," Bauer said. "I want to go play. Let me just prove that I am still one of the best pitchers. Let me prove that I have a lot to offer the organization, and then I'll get paid in incentives. I'll earn based on what I perform. I am happy with that."

Trevor Bauer is starting to run out of time to sign with a team, as spring training is a few weeks away. It will be interesting to see if any teams move in on the former Cy Young award winner.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.