"If Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. play hurt, I can too" - Luis Arraez credits Padres superstars for pushing through thumb injury

San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez made an impression on fans in his first season with the team in 2024 after his trade from the Miami Marlins in May. Although Arraez earned an All-Star selection last year, for the third consecutive year, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the Venezuelan.

The three-time All-Star was troubled by a thumb injury last year but he battled through it to claim a third consecutive batting champion title. Arraez discussed his injury and what inspired him to keep going despite the issue.

The 27-year-old shared being inspired by Padres superstars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. after tearing the ligament in his thumb last season. He said in a conversation on the "Ben And Woods" podcast (4:40 onwards):

"When I break my thumb, my ligament, I said, 'Okay, you need to be strong.' I don't wanna put any excuse. I put on my brave face and said, 'Okay, if Manny Machado play hurt and if Fernando Taitis Jr. play hurt, I can play too.' I'm a team guy, if everyone play hard, I'm gonna play hard."

Luis Arraez's productivity at the plate dipped slightly last year due to his injury as his average of .354 and .861 OPS (2023) dropped to a .314 average with a .738 OPS in 2024.

Luis Arraez fires warning to pitchers after getting "new thumb"

The Padres have not made any notable additions to their hitting lineup in the offseason. However, they will have a healthy Luis Arraez at their disposal after the All-Star underwent surgery in the offseason.

Arraez resumed swinging in January and is feeling better with what feels like a "new thumb" as the 2025 season gets closer. He also issued a warning to pitchers during Spring Training in Arizona.

"It affected me a lot (thumb injury), because I use my hands a lot," Arraez said. "I stay inside-out. But I couldn't use it last year. This year … I don't feel anything in my thumb. Good sign. I think it's a lot of problems for the pitchers this year."

The Padres pushed their NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, to the brink in the NLDS last year. But they fell short against the eventual World Series winners to end their season.

With Luis Arraez in full flow, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and rookie sensation Jackson Merrill in the lineup, the Padres will aim to mount another postseason charge in 2025.

