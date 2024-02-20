"If owners value winning, they'll continue to make every effort" - Scott Boras addresses concerns surrounding slow free agency of 'Boras Four'

The Scott Boras clients from this free agency class are having a tough time finding new homes.

The agent is notorious for being stingy and negotiating incredible deals for his players, but this offseason, teams seem less willing to engage. Even though they're good players, four of his best clients remain teamless.

Boras is an agent that MLB teams don't love. He has been the negotiator for some of the biggest deals in MLB history, and some of them haven't aged well. His clients have a bit of a reputation, but the agent believes that their talent should speak for itself. Boras said via Clutch Points:

“These are extremely talented players that impact winning outcomes. If owners value winning as their primary goal for their cities and fans, they will continue to make every effort to acquire elite talents.”

He's putting the onus on the teams, many of whom have shied away from his star pupils this offseason.

Scott Boras clients getting strangely ignored

Scott Boras and Cody Bellinger together

The most notable clients Scott Boras has have all gone unsigned, and most of them don't even have offers on the table. Cody Bellinger is in a stalemate with the Chicago Cubs two days before a Spring Training game.

Blake Snell just got an updated offer from the New York Yankees, but they're the only team reportedly even offering him a deal. Jordan Montgomery hasn't seen an offer yet, nor has Matt Chapman.

Those four are his top clients, and he usually gets them good deals. Boras also usually does so with quickness, but that hasn't taken place this time. There was a whisper that teams might finally be done playing around with Boras, but it's an unavoidable fact that his clients are among baseball's best players.

He also has upcoming free agents Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, Corbin Burnes and others, so things will not get any easier. Boras was behind the deals for Gerrit Cole, Xander Bogaerts, Bryce Harper and others who've signed monster contracts, so teams know what his reputation is.

