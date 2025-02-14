"If he played for the Yankees, they’d have him hung by his toes" - Fans react to Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong’s bold hairstyle for Spring Training

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong's new look for the 2025 season has got fans talking. Known for keeping up with the latest trends, Crow-Armstrong is making heads turn on the internet with his latest bold hairstyle.

On Thursday, Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend Hailey Lavelle posted a photo of the outfielder's head. His hair is dyed blonde with blue star designs. MLB reposted the image on social media.

"Pete Crow-Armstrong has a new hairstyle for Cubs Spring Training 👀" the caption read.

A fan commented:

"If he played for the Yankees, they’d have him hung by his toes," referencing the Yankees' strict grooming policy, which prohibits long hair and facial hair beyond a mustache.

Others also started criticizing the outfielder for his bold look.

"This dude will do anything other than hit," one fan commented.

"What a tool," another wrote.

"Man, I miss when Men acted like men," another added.

However, some fans supported his new hairstyle.

"What a star ⭐️," one fan wrote.

Cubs hitting coach helps Pete Crow-Armstrong with his hitting mechanics

Spring Training is all about getting ready for the regular season, and Pete Crow-Armstrong is no exception.

After a lackluster sophomore year with the Cubs, where Crow-Armstrong slashed .237 along with 10 home runs, the young outfielder has been learning from Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly at the Cubs spring training facility.

“What we were seeing with Pete (Crow-Armstrong) was the game was speeding up on him a little bit," Kelly told Elise Menaker in spring training.

"He wasn’t able to really control the batter’s box or control the zone, so what we did was we took away the leg kick or took away the no stride that he had an added a little bit of a leg kick.

"It started out as a drill when we were in Kansas City. It was a drill that he had done before and it really just helped kind of ground his backside, slow it down and back the baseball up a little bit. Pete is probably one of the most athletic players that I’ve been around. When you give him athletic moves and feels, he’s able to translate them really quick.”

WIth intense training going on, the outfielder hopes to help Cubs contend for a postseason spot in 2025.

