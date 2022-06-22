“If you put Jeter in Kansas City, he was just a regular player” - Boston Red Sox icon Manny Ramirez questions Derek Jeter’s New York Yankees fame

Derek Jeter is beyond reproach. In the 22 years he spent playing for the New York Yankees, Jeter hit 260 home runs and 1,311 RBIs. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

During a broadcast last night for the Boston Red Sox, Sox legend Manny Ramirez weighed in on Jeter. Ramirez acknowledged that Jeter was a good player who made some clutch hits. However, Ramirez also said that had Jeter not played for the New York Yankees, he would likely not have garnered such fame.

Boston Red Sox icon Manny Ramirez lashes out against former division foe Derek Jeter

During last night's NESN broadcast of the Red Sox against the visiting Detroit Tigers, Manny Ramirez gave an interview. It was conducted with former teammate Kevin Millar via headset.

Manny Ramirez said Jeter is overrated. He said Jeter's career with a team with a market as large as the Yankees' disproportionately helped his reputation as an elite player. Ramirez claimed that Jeter would not have enjoyed similar success if he had played in a smaller market.

Ramirez illustrated this by saying, “If you put Jeter in Kansas City, he was just a regular player.”

Ramirez's comments back up what many have been saying and writing about Jeter recently. Many have pointed to his stats, particularly his fielding stats, to question whether or not his numbers are Hall of Fame-worthy.

Take the sabermatric stat WAR, which means wins above replacement. Jeter comes in at -0.2, meaning he cost his teams more games on the field than he won. Derek Jeter was a good hitter. However, a player who committed an average of more than 12 errors per season should not be in the conversation about the best player ever.

Everyone can agree that regardless of their skill, both Derek Jeter and Manny Ramirez did some big and memorable things for the game. Their legacies will live on, both on and off the field.

