"If you don't put Mike Trout in top 10, go find a new job" - Ex-Royals star furious over MLB rankings' disrespect of Angels superstar

As players start reporting for Spring Training for their respective teams this week, the countdown for the 2025 MLB season begins. Ahead of the new season, MLB Network unveiled the Top 100 Players Right Now.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani grabbed the top spot in the ranking following his historic 50-50 season with the team that earned him a third MVP title in 2024. New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge followed in the second spot after his second MVP accolade last season.

While Ohtani and Judge are two of the biggest names in baseball, the top 10 didn't feature one of the giants of the game, Mike Trout. Ohtani's former Angels teammate and three-time MVP failed to make the top 10 for a second consecutive year, finding himself in 39th place (last year 12th).

Former MLB stars Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas reflected on Trout not making the top 10 in the latest episode of the "Diggin' Deep" podcast. Hosmer sounded off on the three-time MVP's ranking, saying (7:40 onwards):

"How dare you say that Mike Trout is the 39th best baseball player in the world? The disrespect, are you kidding me? It's unbelievable! You can be putting Mike Trout in Cooperstown in the Hall of Fame, and you will not find 38 better baseball players than Mike Trout."

Former Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas agreed with Hosmer's sentiments and called out MLB Network's list.

"If you don't put Mike Trout in the top 10, even when he hasn't played in however long, you should probably go find a new job," Trout's former Angels teammate said. "I mean, just if you look at the eye test, he passes it. You look at the back of his baseball card, he passes it.

"This guy's, arguably the greatest player of our generation, and we're gonna put him at what 39? I don't know many people that I would rather have on my team than Mike Trout. I think it's tough to find 39 baseball players ever better than Mike Trout."

Mike Trout's health remains a priority for Angeles heading into next season

Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas were angered by MLB Network's ranking but Mike Trout's 39th position on the list was potentially because of his injury-riddled season last year.

The three-time MVP featured in just 29 games, missing the majority of the 2024 season due to a torn meniscus injury. Last season's injury meant that the 11-time All-Star has played more than 100 games in a full season just once in the last four years.

According to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, The Angels front office will meet with the superstar slugger to discuss his health ahead of the 2025 season.

"Angels manager Ron Washington and Minasian will meet with superstar Mike Trout in person once he gets to camp to discuss ways to keep him healthy this year," Bollinger wrote.

Mike Trout has been a feature of the Angels' outfield for more than a decade. However, reports suggest that the veteran slugger might be used as a designated hitter more often to keep him healthy as the Angels eye a postseason spot this year.

