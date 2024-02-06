"If the Royals are spending, then anyone can spend" - MLB analyst makes startling remark about offseason deals after Bobby Witt Jr.'s record extension

The Kansas City Royals seem to have plans on signing more players. They recently agreed a record-breaking deal with Bobby Witt Jr., an 11-year contract extension worth $288.8 million, getting some of the big names to sign long-term deals.

Kansas added a few key players to their rotation and bullpen. Acquiring players like Witt should help them in the long run. Kansas has also acquired veterans like Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo.

The fact that the Royals are spending to upgrade its roster has garnered attention. In a recent interview with Foul Territory, MLB insider Robert Murray said that Kansas has been one of the most aggressive teams this off-season, especially after the recent deal with Witt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Witt's deal is one of the biggest in franchise history. Kansas has the best of what they have. When compared to other teams, they went the extra mile to get long-term deals.

Expand Tweet

"If the Royals are spending, then anyone can spend," said Murry in the interview.

The amount the franchise has spent this off-season, especially after the Witt extension, is more than many other teams.

The Royals look to a promising season ahead

Kansas is all set to make things better this season. They hope to get their bats moving this time after finishing bottom of the AL Central last year. It held the second-worst record in the league in 2023, winning only 56 games.

The Royals have spent a significant amount of money upgrading their roster and starting rotation. They will look to get back on track with the current lineup and rack up more wins than they did in 2023.

Kansas was clear about one thing: preparing for a better future. The team will hold some of the best players for a long time, which gives them leverage to strike better deals.

As for the playoffs, it's not going to be easy in the American League, with teams like the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.