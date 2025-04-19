New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. made headlines after his NSFW comment following his controversial ejection against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

While the Yankees took the series opener 6-3, Jazz Chisholm was ejected from the game after arguing with the plate umpire over a controversial strike call. Following his ejection, the Yankees infielder made an NSFW post on X from the clubhouse.

"Not even f---ing close!!!!!" Jazz Chisholm wrote in his now-deleted post.

Although Jazz Chisholm deleted his post after a few minutes, he has faced disciplinary action from MLB. The Yankees infielder was handed a one-game suspension with an undisclosed fine. Although Jazz Chisholm is appealing the suspension, fans were furious with the decision.

"If Ohtani did that, he wouldn't be suspended," wrote a fan.

"As a Red Sox fan, I also know this is dumb. He was right and is gonna be punished twice?! Nah," wrote another fan.

"Hurt Manfreds feelings because they can’t employ good umps," mocked a fan.

The fans argued that the umpires should also be punished for bad calls.

"That ump should face a one-game suspension for that terrible call," wrote a disgruntled fan.

"Is Manfred saying umps are allowed to issue makeup calls??" Inquired a fan.

"Maybe the umps should be held accountable for bad calls as well."

According to the MLB rules, Jazz Chisholm violated the league's social media policy which prohibits "displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire."

