"If someone in the majors did this to end a game" - Fans impressed as Savannah Bananas player makes backflip catch look easy

The Savannah Bananas are purely an exhibition ballclub that is bringing back the fun in the sport of baseball. These are not your regular ballplayers, as they can entertain as well as play the game. Based out of Savannah, Georgia, and founded in 2016, this ballclub has been playing baseball out of Grayson Stadium.

Year after year, these enthralling baseball players have been entertaining the crowd with their skills, filled with talent and humor. In their maiden outing in an MLB stadium on Sunday, they were up against the Party Animal in an exhibition game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

A Savannah Bananas player made an incredible backflip catch in center field during the game that has got baseball fans talking. Some have urged the Astros to sign him, while others want to see the Bananas play in the major leagues, as they voiced their excitement on Instagram. Here are some reactions:

"If someone in the majors did this to end a game🔥"

"Banana ball is taking over"

"Most people can't even catch fly balls"

Screenshot of fan reactions to baseballdugout's post on Instagram

The group, which consists of both former Major League Baseball players and newly graduated college athletes, dances, walks on stilts, and balances bats on their noses. They are sometimes likened to the Harlem Globetrotters; however, instead of the basketball stars—who are almost always winners of their contest—here the antics stop when the real game begins inside the diamond.

Driven by their social media success, the group is currently on a national tour, selling out each venue they attend to play ball. They intend to debut their lively and fast-paced interpretation of the game at other MLB stadiums besides that of the Astros and eventually all around the world.

"Down the road, I see us creating a Banana Ball league where we have multiple teams and cities all doing what we are doing for their own communities." - Former Savannah Bananas head coach and MLB player, Eric Byrnes

Savannah Bananas keep kids engaged and enthralled with their antics

Each game starts from the Banana Baby, who is introduced to the audience in the style of The Lion King while donning a banana costume. Then, the young fan gets to take a ceremonial bite of the fruit and declare whether it's good or rotten—considered an omen for the game's outcome. Certainly, the kids get their moments to shine during Savannah Bananas' games.

With spectators chasing after them, the Savannah Bananas start their victory lap on the pitcher's mound with a leapfrog chain and go off the field to the front of the stadium. There's a dance party that follows, and a song closes an amazing baseball night for the fans.

