"If someone doesn't sign me, I'm not going to put my shopping carts away" - Joey Votto issues hilarious warning to MLB teams amid slow free agency

Free agent Joey Votto has been a legend for the Cincinnati Reds over the years. He spent his entire major league career in a Reds uniform and wishes to extend his career, even though it may be with another team. The Reds declined the $20 million option for the 2024 season, rendering the first baseman a free agent.

Recently, Votto dropped a hilarious video on social media about his free agency situation. He compared his sweepstakes with a shopping cart and a golf ball:

"I'm sick of this. If someone doesn't sign me, I'm not going to put my shopping carts away. Carts are a lot like golf balls. You just want to get them close to the hole," Votto said in the video.

If this video is any indication, then it means that Joey Votto won't give up and will continue to extend his playing career.

MLB Union official surprised to have no takers for Joey Votto yet

While the Reds may have declined their option, they are ready to welcome Votto into the clubhouse in a non-playing role. However, Votto sees himself still playing in the 2024 season.

Tony Clark, MLB Players Association's executive director, was surprised by the lack of takers for Joey Votto:

“I haven’t had a conversation with Joey or his agent, so I’m not going to speculate on why he is or isn’t signed at this point,” Clark told the Cincinnati Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmeyer. “But I agree that the game is always better with a Joey Votto in it.”

Clark mentioned that the league is only going to be better with Votto in it:

“For teams that are interested in being the last team standing, having a veteran or veteran presences that can still play and contribute to a win in ways that may or may not show up on the back of a bubble gum card, there’s a value prop there," Clark said. “Some teams realize it or recognize it. Maybe some don’t.”

Clark added that teams looking to content in October should onboard Votto's experience as he could be a valuable presence in the locker room.

It remains to be seen if Joey Votto finds any takers this season or if he will finally hang up his shoes.

