"If someone told me this would be the Dodgers roster next year, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised" "That's a scary team" - MLB Twitter reacts to updated Team USA squad for World Baseball Classic

Team USA’s roster construction for the 2023 World Baseball Classic has been progressing well, with 13 spots now confirmed.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-time All-Star shortstop Trea Turner is the latest name to be confirmed in what is already a star-studded line-up.

Turner became the third Dodgers star to be added to the USA squad after Will Smith and Mookie Betts.

Three-time MVP Mike Trout was named team captain back in July. Speaking of MVP winners, Phillies star Bryce Harper will also be making the trip.

They will be joined by a couple of 2022 MVP contenders: Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. The pair were a part of Team USA’s 2017 WBC-winning squad.

After the addition of Turner, this is what the 2023 WBC roster looks like:

C: J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies), Will Smith (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1B: Pete Alonso (New York Mets), Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cardinals)

2B: Trevor Story (Boston Red Sox)

SS: Tim Anderson (Chicago White Sox), Trea Turner (Los Angeles Dodgers)

3B: Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals)

OF: Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies), Cedric Mullins (Baltimore Orioles), Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), Kyle Tucker (Houston Astros)

Team USA will be favorites for the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Team USA will be managed by Mark DeRosa. He is a 2009 WBC semi-finalist. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. has been named as the hitting coach, and New York Yankees legend Andy Pettitte will serve as the pitching coach.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will take place between March 8th and March 21st. Team USA is in Pool C along with Canada, Colombia, and Mexico.

Pool C games will take place at Chase Field between March 11th and March 15th. Miami Marlins’ LoanDepot Park will host the semi-finals as well as the final.

With such a star-studded lineup and quite possibly more MVP-caliber talent joining the ranks, Team USA will certainly be the favorites heading into the 2023 World Baseball Classic. They beat Puerto Rico in the 2017 final and have a much better squad on paper this time.

This year's tournament will have 20 teams instead of 16, with games taking place in Phoenix and Miami in the US; Tokyo, Japan; and Taichung, Taiwan.

