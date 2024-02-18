"If this thing fell apart, it would surprise absolutely nobody" - MLB insider believes John Fisher's Las Vegas plan has been a 'disaster'

The Oakland Athletics are aiming to move to Las Vegas but it seems there are still many uncertainties surrounding the move. Even though they are building a new ballpark in Las Vegas scheduled to be complete by 2028, it seems that it is still not guaranteed that it will surely happen.

On Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN talked about the A’s shifting plans when asked whether the MLB owners had any doubts about it. According to him an MLB insider stated that it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the team’s relocation plans didn’t go through.

“The whole process has been messed up from the start. Dating back 20 years, them trying to get a stadium in Oakland, failing to do so and now they are going to Vegas and all of a sudden it’s going to be smooth sailing in a city that really hasn’t shown any desire to have you,” Passan said. “The entire thing from the beginning has been a disaster and if this thing fell apart, it would surprise absolutely nobody.”

The baseball columnist further stated that despite support from MLB owners about the team’s move in November, there are many doubts about whether it will actually happen. The Athletics lease for the Oakland Coliseum is ending after the 2024 season with discussions still going on for an extension.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also stated recently that he expects the Oakland Athletics to move to Las Vegas by 2028.

Sacramento is ‘Front Runner’ to host Athletics after 2024 season

Some reports suggest that the team could stay at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento after the 2024 season until 2027. According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, Sacramento is the ‘front runner’ to host the Athletics after the upcoming season.

Team owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval visited the ballpark in January, as reported by Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review Journal. A decision is still pending and is expected to be made soon with the Oakland Coliseum extension and temporary stay at Salt Lake City still on the radar.

