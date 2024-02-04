MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred endorses exciting vision for White Sox's new stadium in South Chicago

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has given the green light to a new stadium for the White Sox. It will be built in the southern part of downtown Chicago. According to Manfred, the most exciting part about the new ballpark proposal is its location, as it would bring the team, which generally plays its games several miles away, to an area closed after dusk.

"Jerry is very bullish on the location...That would be a great deal for the city of Chicago and the White Sox." - MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said

"Baseball has always worked well close to downtown” - statement by MLB commisioner

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also added that a new ballpark will ensure new entertainment options and improved transportation services.

"I’m supportive...A new facility could be a game changer for the White Sox.” - Manfred added.

Manfred admitted that he is not completely aware of the proposed plan, such as the stadium's architectural theme and the aura it will evoke. However, he assured me that no new taxes would be imposed after the project was completed.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB won't directly finance the stadium

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred guaranteed MLB will not completely rule out the White Sox's decision to build a new ballpark. He also clarified that, according to league rules, MLB won't be directly financing the White Sox's new stadium as costs allocated for stadium development are directly deducted from each team's revenue-sharing payments that are made. However, the White Sox can have some costs taken care of by the league.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the White Sox team is considering building the stadium on Clark Street-Roosevelt Road, commonly known as "The 78." Although no clarification was provided regarding the same, the White Sox's chairman, Jerry Reinsdorf, released a joint statement to clear the air:

"We met to discuss the historic partnership between the team and Chicago and the team’s ideas for remaining competitive in Chicago in perpetuity.”

There is no official statement on the possibility of moving the White Sox's home ground from Guaranteed Rate Field to downtown, which the developer has unofficially named "South Loop Tract."

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.