"If you don't think I'll call Mike Trout... you are crazy" - When Bryce Harper pledged to go above and beyond to bring Angels star to Philadelphia

Bryce Harper is one of the top players in the MLB and undeniably one of the most famous. However, the Philadelphia Phillies star has not shied away from trying to bring in other talented superstars to help him win the baseball's ultimate prize: the World Series.

This is something that Bryce Harper said he would do. In an interview with SportsRadio 94 WIP in 2020, the Philadelphia Phillies superstar said that he would reach out to Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout to join him in the City of Brotherly Love.

"If you don't think I'll call Mike Trout... you are crazy," Harper said in the interview. Born and raised in New Jersey, Trout has made his fandom of Phialdelphia-based teams known. The future Hall of Fame outfielder has constantly been spotted in attendance at home games of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mike Trout's connection to Philadelphia and friendship with Bryce Harper has had many fans and experts believe that the Philadelphia Phillies could be the ideal fit for the outfielder if he were to leave Los Angeles.

"The only way to fix the Eagles is for the Phillies to trade for Mike Trout. It’s the only way" - @korykozak

The Los Angeles Angels have already said that they are unwilling to trade Mike Trout this offseason. However, if Harper's dream of having the three-time MVP join him in Philadelphia, he may need to keep waiting until the Angels decide to reset their franchise.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies will enter the 2024 campaign as National League favorites

With or without Mike Trout on the roster, the Philadelphia Phillies will enter the new season as one of the World Series favorites in the National League. The Phils reached the World Series in 2022, however, they lost in the NLCS last year to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The team's front office has been relatively quiet this offseason, even though they were able to extend their ace, Aaron Nola. With plenty of stars remaining on the open market, it would be surprising if the team sat still, even if it doesn't mean bringing in Mike Trout.

