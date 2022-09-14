"If you don't want to be here, then get the (expletive) out" - Interim manager Miguel Cairo gave the Chicago White Sox a wake-up call in a fiery speech on his first day on the job 

The Chicago White Sox have seemed like a different team under interim manager Miguel Cairo. The bench coach was named acting manager on August 31 when Sox manager Tony La Russa left to deal with heart issues. He has since gotten a pacemaker inserted and is recovering, but there's no date for his return.

Since taking over for La Russa, Miguel Cairo has seemingly flipped a switch within his players and has this team fighting for the division. In his time as manager, Cairo has taken the Sox to a 9-3 record. They have moved past the Minnesota Twins for second place in the American League Central.

The White Sox sit three games behind the Cleveland Guardians with a record of 72-69. The Sox play the Guardians four more times to close out the season. They play each other Thursday as part of a makeup game and then have a three-game series starting September 20. In August, it didn't look like this team would have a shot at fighting for the division.

This isn't Cairo's first time managing the club in place of La Russa. He took the helm last year during the Field of Dreams game and led his team to victory. It seems Cairo knows what lights a fire under this team. He gave the team an ultimatum on his first day managing the squad.

"He told us pretty much, 'If you don't want to be here, then get the (expletive) out.'" - Liam Hendriks

White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks told reporters that on his first day, Cairo told the team anyone who doesn't want to be there should get out. This seems to have opened the eyes of a lot of the players. Their gameplan is still the same, they just needed a different voice to give them perspective on their situation.

Miguel Cairo and the Chicago White Sox will have to keep the pressure on Cleveland if they want to make the postseason

Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics September 8

Miguel Cairo will be the manager of the Sox for the foreseeable future as no return date has been determined for La Russa.

Jay Cuda @JayCuda white sox and guardians remaining schedules white sox and guardians remaining schedules https://t.co/MQiqx2A1BF

The remaining 21 games for Chicago will be important, especially the four against Cleveland. With Tim Anderson seemingly nearing a return to the team, the Sox are hopeful of their chances of winning the division and making the postseason.

