Rob Manfred isn't the most liked person in the game of baseball. Many around the league believe that the MLB Commissioner is incompetent and is ruining the game. Between trying to change the rules of the game to MLB's annoying television blackout rule, fans haven't had many nice things to say to Manfred.

A baseball fan found himself situated a couple of seats away from Rob Manfred at the World Series. The fan had a Reddit account and told everyone that he would yell the top comment at MLB's Commissioner.

"If you want the youth, end the blackouts (explicitive)" The Redditor yelled.

MLB is famous for its television blackouts. This means that if you pay for MLB.TV, you cannot watch games that are considered to be in your area on the app. Instead, you have to watch your local television broadcast of the game.

It is a pain for a lot of people. For some, they get the short end of the stick. People may be too far away from the location to get that local broadcast but are considered too close by MLB standards.

I faced this situation when trying to watch Milwaukee Brewers games. Even though I'm not in Wisconsin, they still consider me too close to Milwaukee. I don't get their local broadcast and I can't watch the game on the app. It is a real pain for fans who just want to watch baseball.

Ending MLB's television blackouts have been a long-term discussion among fans. They don't see it doing anything other than hurting the growth of the game. Baseball fans are hoping for the day that Rob Manfred wises up and fixes this issue.

Rob Manfred is ready for the game of baseball to change next season, but what about the fans?

Rob Manfred is implementing a couple of different rule changes for the 2023 season to try and speed up the game. The biggest rule that's being implemented next season is the addition of a pitch clock. In short, pitchers have 15 seconds to throw a pitch with nobody on base and 20 seconds with runners on.

This new rule could drastically change how pitchers handle themselves on the mound. Some pitchers like to work at a slow pace. Those pitchers could be at a huge disadvantage next year.

It will be interesting to see how this pitch clock works out next season.

