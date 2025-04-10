"If he wants the beard, he needs to earn it"- Fans heavily criticize Devin Williams for meltdown in Yankees outing vs. Tigers

New York Yankees closer Devin Williams had another rough outing after failing to see out the 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday. He nearly blew away a four-run lead for the Yankees in the ninth inning before he was taken off the mound to complete the win against the Tigers.

Ad

Yankees fans are starting to lose their patience with Devin Williams, as he has been unable to live up to his high expectations since arriving with a lot of fanfare during the offseason. Williams is also regarded as one of the chief instigators behind the Yankees changing their no-beard policy this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday, Devin Williams made his fourth appearance of the season for the New York Yankees to close out the final game of the series against the Detroit Tigers, with the team carrying a four-run lead. However, he gave up three runs before he could end the inning and was replaced by Jack Leiter Jr. for the final out.

After the game, Williams said that he's not at the peak of his powers right now, even though he's not dealing with any physical issue. He blamed rustiness at the start of the season as a factor for his poor start to the 2025 campaign.

Ad

"I haven't felt like 100% myself up to this point," he said. "Just staying focused on the next pitch, you can't go back in time. The only option is to move forward"

Meanwhile, the host of the Yankee Universe Podcast, Chris, launched a tirade against the Yankees closer on scoial media.

"Devin Williams showed up to New York, made the franchise change a 50 year old policy, and absolutely stinks," Chris wrote. "Cant make this up."

Ad

Fans responded to his comments on X.

"If he wants the beard, he needs to earn it!," one posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"His power came from his beard and the Yankees forced him to shave it," said another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The rule had to go but if you are the player that made that happen you gotta play better," feels another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed a wide range of thoughts in the comments.

"As a Red Sox fan this is funny as f***," said one.

"He's broken from last years playoffs," another said.

"His out pitch is a changeup. That’s not a closer that’s Tommy Kahnle," said one.

Devin Williams has only pitched 3.0 innings in his four appearances for the Yankees but has allowed five runs from as many hits, with an ERA of 12.0.

Ad

"I'm confident this is going to be a distant memory": Yankees manager on Devin Williams's sub-par performances

Devin Williams is set to become a free agent at the end of te season (Image Source: IMAGN)

The New York Yankees manager offered his thoughts about the ongoing struggles of Devin Williams after completing their narrow win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Ad

Boone is confident that the 30-year-old right-hander will rediscover his old self very soon.

"I don’t think it’s far off," Boone said. "I thought we saw more velocity in there when he needed it. It’s just that next level of execution. He'll get there. Credit to (the Tigers) too for laying off a lot of tough pitches but just being more in the zone.

Ad

"I'm confident this is going to be a distant memory as we continue to move forward," Boone added. "He's not far off. Just a little better strike-throwing. Once he starts doing that and dictating counts, then you’re going to see it because his stuff is not far off. This is his fourth outing. He'll be fine, he’ll get through this. Just early part of the season."

The Yankees avoided getting swept by the Tigers in their three-game series after losing the opening two encounters. They have a 7-5 record for the new season, which puts them in second place in the American League East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More