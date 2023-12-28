"If he went somewhere else, I still would've ended up in LA" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto says Shohei Ohtani isn't the only reason why he joined Dodgers

In a surprising revelation during his Dodgers introductory press conference, Yoshinobu Yamamoto shared that while Shohei Ohtani’s presence added excitement to his signing, he would have still chosen the Dodgers even if Ohtani had signed with another team.

"Even if he ended up somewhere else, I probably would’ve ended up in LA as a Dodger." - Yoshinobu Yamamoto stated emphasizing his commitment to the historic franchise.

Yamamoto expressed gratitude towards players like Shohei Ohtani, who played a role in negotiating his own contract to facilitate the team’s ability to sign him. The 25-year-old pitcher also addressed the influence of past Japanses pitchers in the Dodgers’ stadium, citing a playoff game he attended at the age of 19, where Kenta Maeda’s performance strongthened his resolve to join the MLB.

"I wouldn’t say that was the sole reason but when I was 19 I did end up coming to watch a playoff game here, and in that game Maeda did throw and it did really make me feel more strong about coming to the MLB."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was one of the most sought-after free-agents in baseball history.

The LA Dodgers officially announced the signing of Yamamoto to a groundbreaking 12-year, $325 million contract, solidifying their pitching staff’s star power. Yamamoto, the 12th Japanese-born player in Dodgers history, comes with an impressive track record from his dominant years in Japan, including three Pacific League MVPs and Sawamura Awards.

While not physically imposing in height, Yamamoto boasts a formidable repertoire, featuring a mid-90s fastball, a devastating spli-fingered fastball, a sharp curve, and a cut-fastball. Dodgers Presdent of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman praised Yamamoto’s exceptional combination of talent, work ethic, and mental toughness, predicting his impact as a mainstray in the team’s starting rotation.

Yamamoto’s decision to join the Dodgers, irrespective of Ohatani’s team affiliation, underscores the franchise’s allure and reputation in attracting top talent. The Dodgers, having secured both Ohtani and Yamamoto in a span of two weeks, have reinforced their commitment to assembling a championship-caliber team, making them a formidable force in the upcoming seasons. Yamamoto’s signing not only adds depth to the Dodgers’ pitching staff but also cements their position as a preferred destination for elite players looking to make a mark in the Major Leagues.

