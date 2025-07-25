  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Ilia Topuria cracks up Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda after his knockout of NELK Boys

Ilia Topuria cracks up Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda after his knockout of NELK Boys

By Safeer M S
Published Jul 25, 2025 18:45 GMT
Ilia Topuria cracks up Bobby Miller
Ilia Topuria cracks up Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda (image credits: getty)

LA Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, is a lifelong martial artist. She practiced Taekwondo in her younger years under the tutelage of her father. Additionally, her sister is Lola Vice, the MMA fighter turned WWE superstar.

Ad

Loureda closely follows the UFC, the premier MMA promotion in the world. Recently, its lightweight champion, Ilia Topuria, sparred with members of the popular influencer group, NELK Boys.

Topuria didn't mind that they were inexperienced, as he easily knocked out two of them. Loureda reshared the video of Topuria dropping Aaron "Steiny" Steinberg on her Instagram story on Wednesday, captioning it with a "LOL" emoji.

Natalie Loureda&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]
Natalie Loureda's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]

Topuria is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. Undefeated in professional MMA, he is a two-division champion. In Topuria's last three fights, he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, three living legends of the sport.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Topuria recently competed at UFC 317 at International Fight Week on June 28. Loureda watched the fight live from T-Mobile Arena. She was in Las Vegas throughout the week, covering the event for her show, "Rolling with the Punches with Natalie Loureda."

Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda previews UFC Abu Dhabi

The upcoming UFC event is a fight night in Abu Dhabi. Headlined by a middleweight fight between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder, it has multiple high-profile bouts on the main card and prelims.

Ad

Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, shared her thoughts about some of the fights on the card.

"Have you noticed how Whittaker has only faced the best of the best in the UFC? DDP, Izzy, Khamzat," Loureda said (0:00), via "Rolling with the Punches with Natalie Loureda." "Now he's facing De Ridder from the Netherlands, and he's a former two-division ONE Championship champ. De Ridder's on a win streak too. I'm so excited for Abu Dhabi."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The co-main event is a bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Marcus McGhee. Loureda said Yan is underappreciated evven though is the betting favorite. She also pointed out an area where McGhee holds an advantage.

"Petr Yan from Russia is known for his super sneaky striking," Loureda said. "I think that he doesn't get enough credit for winning the belt versus José Aldo. It's my first time watching Marcus McGhee fight, and I watched his highlights and now I can't forget his name. If he takes you to the corner, he will knock you out. Guy that's playing a killer in a movie."

Loureda will also be keeping a close eye on the featured bout of the main card: a middleweight matchup between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Marc-André Barriault. The flyweight matchup between Asu Almabayev and Jose Ochoa is also one of Loureda's favorite bouts on the card.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications