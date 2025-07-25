Ilia Topuria cracks up Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda after his knockout of NELK Boys

LA Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, is a lifelong martial artist. She practiced Taekwondo in her younger years under the tutelage of her father. Additionally, her sister is Lola Vice, the MMA fighter turned WWE superstar.Loureda closely follows the UFC, the premier MMA promotion in the world. Recently, its lightweight champion, Ilia Topuria, sparred with members of the popular influencer group, NELK Boys.Topuria didn't mind that they were inexperienced, as he easily knocked out two of them. Loureda reshared the video of Topuria dropping Aaron &quot;Steiny&quot; Steinberg on her Instagram story on Wednesday, captioning it with a &quot;LOL&quot; emoji.Natalie Loureda's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/natalieloureda]Topuria is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. Undefeated in professional MMA, he is a two-division champion. In Topuria's last three fights, he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, three living legends of the sport. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTopuria recently competed at UFC 317 at International Fight Week on June 28. Loureda watched the fight live from T-Mobile Arena. She was in Las Vegas throughout the week, covering the event for her show, &quot;Rolling with the Punches with Natalie Loureda.&quot;Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda previews UFC Abu DhabiThe upcoming UFC event is a fight night in Abu Dhabi. Headlined by a middleweight fight between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder, it has multiple high-profile bouts on the main card and prelims.Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, shared her thoughts about some of the fights on the card.&quot;Have you noticed how Whittaker has only faced the best of the best in the UFC? DDP, Izzy, Khamzat,&quot; Loureda said (0:00), via &quot;Rolling with the Punches with Natalie Loureda.&quot; &quot;Now he's facing De Ridder from the Netherlands, and he's a former two-division ONE Championship champ. De Ridder's on a win streak too. I'm so excited for Abu Dhabi.&quot;The co-main event is a bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Marcus McGhee. Loureda said Yan is underappreciated evven though is the betting favorite. She also pointed out an area where McGhee holds an advantage.&quot;Petr Yan from Russia is known for his super sneaky striking,&quot; Loureda said. &quot;I think that he doesn't get enough credit for winning the belt versus José Aldo. It's my first time watching Marcus McGhee fight, and I watched his highlights and now I can't forget his name. If he takes you to the corner, he will knock you out. Guy that's playing a killer in a movie.&quot;Loureda will also be keeping a close eye on the featured bout of the main card: a middleweight matchup between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Marc-André Barriault. The flyweight matchup between Asu Almabayev and Jose Ochoa is also one of Loureda's favorite bouts on the card.