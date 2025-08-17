"Illegal glove"; "Bunch of cry babies" - Fans erupt after Nationals force Matt Strahm to ditch Little League WS signed glove

Controversy erupted during the Philadelphia Phillies' series opener against the Washington Nationals on Friday after Phillies reliever Matt Strahm was forced to change his glove. During the eighth inning of the game, Phillies closer Matt Strahm walked to the dugout after the Nationals complained about his glove. Strahm was wearing a special glove featuring signatures from Pennsylvania's Little League World Series team.The clip of Strahm visiting the dugout to change the commemorative glove on Players' Weekend went viral, drawing reactions from fans on X.&quot;What a bunch of cry babies,&quot; wrote a fan.Doug Doe @DougDoeLINKWhat a bunch of cry babies&quot;The dude is playing with an illegal glove. Pretty simple,&quot; another fan wrote.TimD @tim_dan23LINKThe dude is playing with an illegal glove. Pretty simple.&quot;Nationals are so poverty dude,&quot; lashed out a fan.Pfaadt Is Better @PfaadtIsBetterLINKNationals are so poverty dudeSeveral fans wondered why Strahm was asked to change his glove.&quot;I think any glove that isn’t just brown or black leather should be banned. These guys are playing with skittle bags on their hands. It’s awful,&quot; wrote a fan.bannon @iamabannonLINKI think any glove that isn’t just brown or black leather should be banned. These guys are playing with skittle bags on their hands. It’s awful&quot;For those who are claiming it’s illegal to use, it’s a national players week that means you can have any design you want on ur glove, to complain over a glove design is pretty pathetic,&quot; claimed a fan.Westcoast Townie @westcoasttownieLINKFor those who are claiming it’s illegal to use, it’s a national players week that means you can have any design you want on ur glove, to complain over a glove design is pretty pathetic.According to section a of Major League Baseball Rule 1.15:&quot;The pitcher's glove may not, exclusive of piping, be white, gray, nor, in the judgment of an umpire, distracting in any manner.&quot;