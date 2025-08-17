  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Illegal glove"; "Bunch of cry babies" - Fans erupt after Nationals force Matt Strahm to ditch Little League WS signed glove

"Illegal glove"; "Bunch of cry babies" - Fans erupt after Nationals force Matt Strahm to ditch Little League WS signed glove

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 17, 2025 04:15 GMT
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn
Fans erupt after Nationals force Matt Strahm to ditch Little League WS signed glove - Source: Imagn

Controversy erupted during the Philadelphia Phillies' series opener against the Washington Nationals on Friday after Phillies reliever Matt Strahm was forced to change his glove.

Ad

During the eighth inning of the game, Phillies closer Matt Strahm walked to the dugout after the Nationals complained about his glove. Strahm was wearing a special glove featuring signatures from Pennsylvania's Little League World Series team.

The clip of Strahm visiting the dugout to change the commemorative glove on Players' Weekend went viral, drawing reactions from fans on X.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What a bunch of cry babies," wrote a fan.
Ad
"The dude is playing with an illegal glove. Pretty simple," another fan wrote.
Ad
"Nationals are so poverty dude," lashed out a fan.
Ad

Several fans wondered why Strahm was asked to change his glove.

"I think any glove that isn’t just brown or black leather should be banned. These guys are playing with skittle bags on their hands. It’s awful," wrote a fan.
Ad
"For those who are claiming it’s illegal to use, it’s a national players week that means you can have any design you want on ur glove, to complain over a glove design is pretty pathetic," claimed a fan.
Ad

According to section a of Major League Baseball Rule 1.15:

"The pitcher's glove may not, exclusive of piping, be white, gray, nor, in the judgment of an umpire, distracting in any manner."
About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications