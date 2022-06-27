"Imagine if our offense didn't nap for 2 games" "Can’t stop Aaron Judge" - New York Yankees fans react to Aaron Judge's three-run homer for the win against Houston Astros

The New York Yankees finally exorcised their demons by defeating the Houston Astros in extra innings yesterday. The Bombers finally outlasted the men from Space City after two rough days.

The Bombers looked as if they were going to be sent to oblivion by the Astros pitching staff once more. They only managed to break their hitless streak in the bottom of the seventh inning through a Giancarlo Stanton blast.

The game went into extra innings wherein Yankees reliever Michael King got out of a bases-loaded jam.

In the bottom of the 10th and with two men on base, Aaron Judge hit a towering walk-off home run to left field. This sent the entirety of Yankee Stadium unglued and sealed the victory for the Yankees.

"Year of the Dawg." - New York Yankees

The New York Yankees fans were elated about the victory over the Houston Astros, who had their number the two previous days.

Bryan @Bryan_Keeley1 @MLB imagine if our offense didn't nap for 2 games @MLB imagine if our offense didn't nap for 2 games https://t.co/OBL1QdXIwu

Aaron Judge will not be denied by the Astros' pitching staff this time around. He scored his third walk-off hit this season in a revenge game after being humiliated and blanked by Houston in their last game.

The Yankees have now halted the Astros' momentum and have proven to themselves that they are resilient in clutch moments.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees clap back against the Houston Astros

One particular fan wanted no discussion whatsoever about the American League MVP race. The fan stated that Houston can take the combined no-hitter and he also commended both squads for the amazing series.

Confused yankee fan @Dreams8766 @MLB Mvp no debate, screw your no hitter. Now get out of our city. In all seriousness good series @MLB Mvp no debate, screw your no hitter. Now get out of our city. In all seriousness good series

One user called for the Yankees ownership to give Aaron Judge the salary that he demands come the offseason. Judge recently re-signed with the Yankees for the remainder of 2022 to avoid arbitration.

Stan Weston @StanWeston7 @MLB Steinbrenner better not screw this contract with Judge up. Right now theyd be about 4th without him. Last w/o the pitching. Need to write off at least 2 of Gallo, Chapman, Donaldson or Hicks. Wouldn't extend Torres for much. @MLB Steinbrenner better not screw this contract with Judge up. Right now theyd be about 4th without him. Last w/o the pitching. Need to write off at least 2 of Gallo, Chapman, Donaldson or Hicks. Wouldn't extend Torres for much.

One user pointed out that he wanted the Yankees to win three games in the series. He also commended the teams as they played it great and neither team wanted to give an inch to the other.

Eddy DelValle @Eddy31874 @MLB as much as i would of like 3 wins in this series it was a great one....if anybody went to this series you got your moneys worth @MLB as much as i would of like 3 wins in this series it was a great one....if anybody went to this series you got your moneys worth

A fan was ecstatic about the Yankees' victory and claimed he had foreseen Aaron Judge's clutch blast.

A Houston Astros fan chimed in and congratulated both squads for perhaps the best baseball series that has so far been played this year.

Another fan cannot believe how his team managed to escape with the series-tying win after being dominated by the Astros for two games straight.

Stevenhuang @Stevenh19963116 @MLB Got thoroughly dominated for the majority of every game but somehow managed to split the series. Unreal! These guys are fun to watch. @MLB Got thoroughly dominated for the majority of every game but somehow managed to split the series. Unreal! These guys are fun to watch.

The New York Yankees have now set their sights on facing off against the inferior Oakland Athletics for a three-game series. After that, they will clash once more with the Houston Astros, but this time, at Minute Maid Park for a one-off.

