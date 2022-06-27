"Imagine if our offense didn't nap for 2 games" "Can’t stop Aaron Judge" - New York Yankees fans react to Aaron Judge's three-run homer for the win against Houston Astros

The New York Yankees finally exorcised their demons by defeating the Houston Astros in extra innings yesterday. The Bombers finally outlasted the men from Space City after two rough days.
The Bombers looked as if they were going to be sent to oblivion by the Astros pitching staff once more. They only managed to break their hitless streak in the bottom of the seventh inning through a Giancarlo Stanton blast.
The game went into extra innings wherein Yankees reliever Michael King got out of a bases-loaded jam.
In the bottom of the 10th and with two men on base, Aaron Judge hit a towering walk-off home run to left field. This sent the entirety of Yankee Stadium unglued and sealed the victory for the Yankees.
"Year of the Dawg." - New York Yankees
The New York Yankees fans were elated about the victory over the Houston Astros, who had their number the two previous days.
Aaron Judge will not be denied by the Astros' pitching staff this time around. He scored his third walk-off hit this season in a revenge game after being humiliated and blanked by Houston in their last game.
The Yankees have now halted the Astros' momentum and have proven to themselves that they are resilient in clutch moments.
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees clap back against the Houston Astros
One particular fan wanted no discussion whatsoever about the American League MVP race. The fan stated that Houston can take the combined no-hitter and he also commended both squads for the amazing series.
One user called for the Yankees ownership to give Aaron Judge the salary that he demands come the offseason. Judge recently re-signed with the Yankees for the remainder of 2022 to avoid arbitration.
One user pointed out that he wanted the Yankees to win three games in the series. He also commended the teams as they played it great and neither team wanted to give an inch to the other.
A fan was ecstatic about the Yankees' victory and claimed he had foreseen Aaron Judge's clutch blast.
A Houston Astros fan chimed in and congratulated both squads for perhaps the best baseball series that has so far been played this year.
Another fan cannot believe how his team managed to escape with the series-tying win after being dominated by the Astros for two games straight.
The New York Yankees have now set their sights on facing off against the inferior Oakland Athletics for a three-game series. After that, they will clash once more with the Houston Astros, but this time, at Minute Maid Park for a one-off.