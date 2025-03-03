"Imagine Shohei Ohtani hitting homers with a Nichirin blade" - Fans go wild over MLB's 'Demon Slayer' collaboration announcement

On Sunday, Major League Baseball revealed a collaboration with the hit anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," sparking varied reactions from fans. The league is set to kick off the 2025 regular season in Japan with a Tokyo Series featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs.

The partnership with Demon Slayer is the latest in the MLB's efforts to strengthen its ties with Japanese culture. Before the season opener, several exhibition games will showcase rosters filled with Japanese baseball talent.

With Demon Slayer now added to MLB’s list of partners, baseball and anime fans alike are set to be overjoyed. Many took to the league’s announcement post to share their reactions.

“AYYYYYYY! Keep the sports and anime collabs rolling! 🔥🔥🔥,” a fan said.

“Baseball meets anime?! Imagine Shohei Ohtani hitting homers with a Nichirin blade!” another fan wrote.

“That is gonna be so good let’s goooo,” another fan said.

Other anime fans expressed their excitement, with some shocked by the unexpected collaboration:

“One Piece in the Lakers now this?!? You guys are cooking,” a comment reads.

“The brand collab no one would have guessed,” another comment reads.

“I’m actually excited about this ngl 😭,” another comment reads.

Although not much has been revealed, Demon Slayer fans can expect collaboration merchandise featuring anime characters, themed events, and more.

The Dodgers vs. Cubs two-game series will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

MLB partners with renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami for Tokyo Series merchandise

Both teams set to compete in the Tokyo Series feature some of the most prominent Japanese-born players. The Dodgers's roster includes two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and newly added NPB talent Roki Sasaki.

On the other hand, starting pitcher Shota Imanaga and outfielder Seiya Suzuki are the Japanese talents in the Chicago Cubs.

To celebrate the 2025 Tokyo Series, MLB has collaborated with renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami on an exclusive merchandise collection. Discussing the partnership, Murakami said (via MLB):

"I think this new collection builds upon the historical friendship between Japan and the United States. I feel lucky to be able to work alongside Complex, MLB and highlight Shohei Ohtani, an outstanding athlete who has emerged from Japan and made a name for himself on the global stage. This is something I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of."

The Takashi Murakami x MLB Limited Edition 2025 Tokyo Series Collection will feature wearable merchandise, Topps trading cards, keychains, adjustable caps, and more.

