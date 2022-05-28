"Imagine being worse after steroids LMAO", "To call them 'performance enhancing' with that stat line is a bold faced lie" - Twitter relentlessly trolls former Boston Red Sox pitcher Carlos Martinez after he receives 80-game PED suspension

News broke this afternoon that the MLB has suspended former Boston Red Sox pitcher Carlos Martinez for 80 games after he tested positive for using performance-enhancing drugs. Martinez jumped around three teams from 2017 to 2021, playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, and Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox recently released the 30-year-old, seemingly in anticipation of his massive suspension.

It's a bad break for Martinez, who's career has already been trending downward. He began his MLB career as a starting pitcher with St. Louis and showed a good deal of promise. In recent years, however, teams used him out of the bullpen. He was a mid-range reliever, at best, and suffered several stints in the minor leagues.

Fans on Twitter aren't helping his reputation either. Here are some of their top reactions to his suspension.

Twitter relentlessly trolls former Boston Red Sox pitcher Carlos Martinez after he receives 80-game PED suspension

Former Boston Red Sox and St Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez will serve his 80-game suspension without pay

This Twitter user kicked things off with a relentless comment about Martinez's recent slump.

"Dude needs a refund cuz they didnt work" - @jadon greene

Ibutamoren---the PED Martinez was caught using---is called a performance-enhancing drug because it's supposed to, well, improve performance. This user points out that Martinez was sporting a 20.77 ERA at the time of getting caught. That's a bad look.

justin @JustinThor9 @JonHeyman Don’t know what his PED’s was doing since he had a 20.77 era @JonHeyman Don’t know what his PED’s was doing since he had a 20.77 era

"Don’t know what his PED’s was doing since he had a 20.77 era" - @justin

This user trolled Martinez for declining after taking steroids.

GMagz @b0nerjams03 @JonHeyman Imagine being worse after steroids LMAO @JonHeyman Imagine being worse after steroids LMAO

"Imagine being worse after steroids LMAO" - @GMagz

Going back to the performance enhancement drug, it's pretty hard to argue that Martinez's Ibutamoren improved his game.

No-Yes @seyonmit16 @JonHeyman Not possible. I believe he took something, but to call them “performance enhancing” with that stat line is a bold faced lie. @JonHeyman Not possible. I believe he took something, but to call them “performance enhancing” with that stat line is a bold faced lie.

"Not possible. I believe he took something, but to call them 'performance enhancing' with that stat line is a bold faced lie." - @No-Yes

Plenty of sad Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals fans are entering the chat.

Ontron @22WAYWlGGINS I used to root for Carlos martinez man I used to root for Carlos martinez man

"I used to root for Carlos martinez man" - @Ontron

Today's a very sad day for this user. Carlos Martinez is one of their favorite pitchers in the MLB.

Jonathan Michel @jondog237 Carlos Martinez’s career just continues to go downhill. Sad to see for one of my favorite pitchers in all of baseball Carlos Martinez’s career just continues to go downhill. Sad to see for one of my favorite pitchers in all of baseball

"Carlos Martinez’s career just continues to go downhill. Sad to see for one of my favorite pitchers in all of baseball" - @Jonathon Michel

This user thinks Martinez's career is over, but he could be wrong. Rumors are circulating that the Philadelphia Phillies may sign the veteran.

Nick @grobot05 I mean, that effectively ends Carlos Martinez's career, right? I mean, that effectively ends Carlos Martinez's career, right?

"I mean, that effectively ends Carlos Martinez's career, right?" - @Nick

This user says Martinez hasn't been good since 2018. Perhaps, Martinez thought his below-average performance would fly under the MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program radar.

Ernie El’s @ErnieLeemon Truly wild that Carlos Martinez is popped for PED’s yet hasn’t been good since 2018. Howe can you cheat and still suck that badly? Truly wild that Carlos Martinez is popped for PED’s yet hasn’t been good since 2018. Howe can you cheat and still suck that badly?

"Truly wild that Carlos Martinez is popped for PED’s yet hasn’t been good since 2018. Howe can you cheat and still suck that badly?" - @Ernie El's

This user thinks Carlos Martinez was just trying to lose a bit of weight. If true, that's some tough luck.

Jeff Jones @jmjones Carlos Martínez’s 80-game PED suspension was for Ibutamoren. Google suggests it’s a synthetic HGH product that “promotes lean body mass,” ie. A weight loss solution. Carlos Martínez’s 80-game PED suspension was for Ibutamoren. Google suggests it’s a synthetic HGH product that “promotes lean body mass,” ie. A weight loss solution.

"Carlos Martínez’s 80-game PED suspension was for Ibutamoren. Google suggests it’s a synthetic HGH product that “promotes lean body mass,” ie. A weight loss solution." - @Jeff Jones

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher will be gone for a long time.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe