"Imma start calling him Air-Ohtani" - Dodgers analyst astonished by Shohei Ohtani's jumping abilities during team workout

One of the biggest acquisitions this winter was the Los Angeles Dodgers signing Shohei Ohtani to a blockbuster contract, setting the tone for the rest of the offseason. The reigning AL MVP was signed to a humongous 10-year, $700 million contract, safeguarding the Dodgers' World Series prospects for the decade.

Moreover, Ohtani is already making strides, with glimpses of him working out at Dodger Stadium hitting social media. Analyst Jerry Hairston Jr. was also astonished by the two-way star's athletic abilities and he shared his experience on SportsNetLA:

"I saw him do those jumps too, Imma start calling him Air-Ohtani," the analyst said. "I couldn't believe how high he was jumping, incredible athlete." [4:44 onwards]

Shohei Ohtani is already getting praise from his teammates for his work ethic

Shohei Ohtani's teammate Gavin Lux also shared his experience of having the Japanese superstar in the clubhouse and how hard he is working to prepare for the upcoming MLB season:

"I mean, just being around him, he's really like a fun person to be around," Lux said on the SportsNetLA segment. "He's working well, you know; he's busting his a** in the weight room; he is also going through his rehab progression; it's intense, like everything; he's just so focused."

Lux also said that he expects the team to score many runs this season with Ohtani in the lineup:

"Like yesterday, we were doing practice, and he's like the best jumper in the organization. I mean, just the stuff he can do with baseball, it's unbelievable. Being around him and seeing how he works, it's pretty cool. I think we are going to score a lot of runs this season with him," Lux added.

Apart from Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers have also signed his fellow countrymen and pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract, including a $50 million signing bonus. They also acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays to address the starting rotation.

The Dodgers were not done yet, as they signed All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to a two-year, $23.5 million contract and as per recent reports, have added veteran pitcher James Paxton to the roster.

The Dodgers have done well this offseason and have a star-studded cast to write a World Series script in 2024.

