“Immediate additional changes are unnecessary” - MLBPA issues scathing statement to blast league over drastic rule alterations for 2024

Not everyone is a fan of the brand new proposed rule changes for 2024, and the MLBPA is chief among them. The league just announced brand new changes to be implemented for 2024, which are directly on the backs of major rule changes that came into play in 2023. The rules are likely official, but the MLBPA didn't hesitate to voice their anger in a response.

Expand Tweet

The scathing reply reads:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This afternoon, Player Representatives voted against the 2024 rule changes proposed by the Commissioner's Office. As they made clear in the Competition committee, Players strongly feel that, following last season's profound changes to the fundamental rules of the game, immediate additional changes are unnecessary and offer no meaningful benefits to fans, Players, or the competition on the field. This season should be used to gather additional date and fully examine the health, safety, and injury impacts of reduced recovery tme; that is where our focus will be."

Rob Manfred and company introduced a tweak to the pitch clock, a new running lane, reduced mound visits and more. This is just one year after the arrival of the pitch clock, limited pick-offs, bigger bases and more.

What rules is the MLBPA blasting?

The brand new rules for the 2024 regular season include:

Pitch clock - Instead of 20 seconds, pitchers will be now have just 18 seconds between pitches.

Running lane - The dirt between the foul line and the infield grass will now be part of the legal running lane for baserunners.

Bullpen - A pitcher who is sent out to the bullpen to warm up for an inning is required to pitch to one batter now.

The MLBPA didn't say whether or not they approved or disapproved of the specific rules. The issue at hand is the fact that players just had to adjust to brand new rules and now have to do so again without a respite.

MLBPA blasted the new rules again

The league is also tweaking existing rules. Players just adjusted to a pitch clock and now have to adjust once again to a new one.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.