MLB Rule Changes 2024: League confirms several tweaks for next season, including reduced pitch clock

The MLB Rule Changes for 2023 weren't the final ones. More are officially on the way for the 2024 regular season, with Rob manfred and company utilizing the full season to see where changes need to be made. They tweaked some existing rule changes and made some entirely new additions to the rulebook.

According to reports, the pitch clock is changing once again. Perhaps the biggest of all MLB Rule Changes last year, it's getting tweaked yet again. Instead of 20 seconds, pitchers will be reduced to 18 seconds between tosses.

Among the remaining rule changes are the minimum batters faced for a pitcher and the running lane, which has been the subject of controversy before.

MLB Rule Changes 2024: All confirmed rule adjustments

The pitch clock was vital to shortening the length of games in 2023, but there is a tweak to it in the MLB Rule Changes 2024 has in store. 20 seconds required a bit of adjustment, and now pitchers will have to adjust to two fewer seconds.

MLB Rule Changes 2024 tweak the pitch clock

The running lane has expanded. The dirt between the foul line and the infield grass will now be considered within legal running parameters. This will matter on pickle situations and with runners running to first on a ball fielded by the catcher or pitcher on the first base side.

A pitcher who is sent out to the bullpen to warm up for an inning is required to pitch to one batter now. If they go throw, then they're pretty much confirmed to have to come into the game. This dramatically alters how the bullpen is managed.

Mound visits are also being reduced from five to four per game, so teams will need to adjust to how frequently they go out to calm their pitchers down or make changes.

