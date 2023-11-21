"Impatiently waiting to post our wedding photos" - Nicky Lopez's wife Sydney dazzles in glamour, teases fans about much-awaited pics from special day

Ex-Atlanta Braves shortstop Nicky Lopez and Sydney Lamberty have reportedly tied the knot after being engaged for more than two years. Lopez was recently traded to the Chicago White Sox for Taylor Heam. Lamberty's latest Instagram post suggested that the couple is married. However, there have been no photographs of the ceremony, but she hinted at dropping them soon.

Lopez and Lamberty, who had previously been in a six-year relationship, have finally decided to begin their new chapter in life as husband and wife. Sydney has revealed the news of her marriage in an Instagram post, assuring fans of a future wedding photo post.

Sydney Lamberty's latest Instagram caption read, "Impatiently waiting to post our wedding photos."

Lopez proposed to her longtime girlfriend in August 2021, and he disclosed it in front of the fans through his Instagram account.

"She said YES!!! ❤️💍 I cannot wait to continue this journey with you! You are my world and I love you! 🥂 cheers to many more years stuck with me!"

Lamberty also posted on Instagram in August 2023, flaunting her wedding dress and hinting at an upcoming marriage.

"Just an excuse to post this stunning dress.. bc we decided to change our wedding date 2 months out"

Nicky Lopez debuted in 2019 with the Kansas City Royals. The shortstop made his way to the Atlanta Braves roster in 2023 and was traded to the White Sox in the same offseason.

Delving into the personal life of Nicky Lopez's wife, Sydney Lamberty

Sydney has always been a part of Lopez's MLB career, as she is seen supporting her partner by visiting the games frequently. She is a resident of Naperville, Illinois, and was born to Bob and Angela Lopez on March 13, 1995.

Sydney is academically inclined and holds a marketing degree from Creighton University. She is a graphic designer by profession. Moreover, she is also a travel nurse.

