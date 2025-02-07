"In basketball, it's Steph Curry & LeBron James... something baseball doesn't see" - When Bryce Harper lamented MLB's lack of fashion and endorsements

Before making his debut in 2012 with the Washington Nationals, Bryce Harper was already pegged to do big things. He was the subject of a Sports Illustrated cover calling him the next greatest athlete as a 16-year-old.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Luckily, Harper was able to meet those expectations as a certified star. However, he quickly started to notice the difference between baseball and other sports, especially when it came to endorsements and fashion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harper, being someone who likes to stick out, was not a fan that baseball players could not show off their personalities. He wanted MLB to change its scope, via a 2016 interview with ESPN's Tim Keown.

"In soccer, it's [Gordon] Beckham and [Cristiano] Ronaldo. In basketball, it's [Steph] Curry and LeBron [James]. In football, it's Cam [Newton]. Football and basketball have such good fashion. Edorsements, fashion -- it's something baseball doesn't see," said Harper.

Basketball and football players would always be shown walking into the stadium with their gameday outfit the focus. These players would do their best to make a fashion statement because the cameras were on them.

Baseball was much more focused on the game itself, the unwritten rules, and being a gentleman. However, that did not sit right with Harper, who wears his emotions on his sleeves.

"Baseball's tired. It's a tired sport because you can't express yourself. You can't do what people in other sports do" said Harper.

Bryce Harper has no problems expressing himself now

Philadelphia Phillies - Bryce Harper (Photo via IMAGN)

Bryce Harper was not the only player who felt they could not express themselves. Many stars echoed this feeling and they banded together to try and change the way the game was moving.

While bat flips were considered disrespectful before, they are now a common occurrence with little frustration inside the other dugout. Outside of that, players have started to embrace fashion on the field.

From players' accessories to their gloves and bats, stars are finding a way to stand out from the rest. Just look at Bryce Harper's Opening Day cleats from the 2021 season.

Expand Tweet

We are far from the time when the game seemed black and white according to the fans. Now, players can show off their personality and have fun with it while still respecting the game.

This has also impacted the grassroots part of the sport. In youth baseball, all you see is kids enjoying themselves with colorful equipment and epic bat flips.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback