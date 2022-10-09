“In chaos, we trust” “Still in shock after that comeback” - Seattle Mariners fans on cloud nine as epic seven-run comeback vs. Toronto clinches ALDS berth

The Seattle Mariners, in an October classic that will live long in our memory, erased a seven-run deficit to stun the Toronto Blue Jays and advance to the American League Division Series.

"Never, ever count us out." - Seattle Mariners

Cullen Cantwell @cullencantwell @Mariners Good day for Mariner fans. We all share in this joy. @Mariners Good day for Mariner fans. We all share in this joy.

The narrative of Game 1 of the Wild Card Series was straightforward, relatively speaking, with the Mariners punishing Alek Manoah early on and scoring three runs in the first en route to a comfortable 4-0 win.

Game 2, however, was a rollercoaster of emotions. Teoscar Hernández homered twice and scored four runs as the Blue Jays raced to a 8-1 lead inside five innings.

Going into the sixth, the Mariners were at risk of getting steamrolled. Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman was cruising and didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, notching six strikeouts against just one walk.

Seattle Mariners do the impossible to clinch ALDS berth

Aided by Carlos Santana’s three-run homer, Seattle turned an unworkable 8-1 deficit into a much more manageable 8-5. Danny Jansen’s RBI single added to Toronto's tally, making it 9-5 but the Mariners were far from done.

Cal Raleigh hit an RBI single before J.P. Crawford scored a game-tying three-run double in the eighth. Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette while trying to catch Crawford’s attempt.

"J.P. Crawford ties the game with a 3-run double. #postseason" - MLB

Adam Frazier scored the match-winning go-ahead double to make it 10-9, helping the Mariners complete one of the greatest comebacks of all time. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and the largest in a series clincher.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports Largest postseason comeback wins:



1929 WS G4 A’s: trailed by 8 runs

2022 ALWCS G2 Mariners: trailed by 7 runs

2008 ALCS G5 Red Sox: trailed by 7 runs Largest postseason comeback wins:1929 WS G4 A’s: trailed by 8 runs2022 ALWCS G2 Mariners: trailed by 7 runs2008 ALCS G5 Red Sox: trailed by 7 runs

"Largest postseason comeback wins: 1929 WS G4 A’s: trailed by 8 runs; 2022 ALWCS G2 Mariners: trailed by 7 runs; 2008 ALCS G5 Red Sox: trailed by 7 runs" - Sarah Langs

Nick Fietkau @nicckfieetkau @Mariners From a Jays fan, you guys deserve this. Your bats, and pitching came through when you needed it most. Your guys played with a ton of heart and never took your foot off the gas. Best of luck against Houston! @Mariners From a Jays fan, you guys deserve this. Your bats, and pitching came through when you needed it most. Your guys played with a ton of heart and never took your foot off the gas. Best of luck against Houston!

Skitchen @Skitchen3 @Mariners As a die hard Jays Fan. Congrats on picking apart the Blue Jays matchups! You guys got heart & lots of fight! Instead of going against you I will be backing your success. Nobody wants to see the Astros & Dodgers win. You guys got a lot of great switch hitters & a decent pen. BOL! @Mariners As a die hard Jays Fan. Congrats on picking apart the Blue Jays matchups! You guys got heart & lots of fight! Instead of going against you I will be backing your success. Nobody wants to see the Astros & Dodgers win. You guys got a lot of great switch hitters & a decent pen. BOL!

The Mariners have now secured an ALDS showdown with the AL West champions Houston Astros. While the Wild Card Series was the Mariners’ first postseason outing in 21 years, the comeback win vs. the Blue Jays ensured that Seattle will now host a playoff game for the first time since the 2001 ALCS.

"Ain't no party like a comeback party. #EmbraceTheChaos" - Seattle Mariners

iTzLos713 @ceex007 @Mariners Bring it it's going to be a hell of a series @Mariners Bring it it's going to be a hell of a series https://t.co/jJwcrh8rc1

Musketeer Gripweed @BeastMode__80 @Mariners Still in shock after that comeback win. A entire team contribution @Mariners Still in shock after that comeback win. A entire team contribution

The Mariners will return to T-Mobile Park for ALDS Game 3 on Saturday, and if necessary, Game 4 on Sunday in the best-of-five series.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Poll : 0 votes