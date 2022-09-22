"In high school, he pitched a no-hitter and then took Greg Maddux's daughter, Paige, to the prom all in the same day" - Fun fact featuring LA Dodgers star Joey Gallo goes viral, fans react

LA Dodgers' new hire Joey Gallo is quickly becoming a fan favorite. Gallo, a former Gold Glover and star for the Texas Rangers, came to the Dodgers at this year's trade deadline from the New York Yankees. Because things were not working out for Gallo in the Bronx, he was hoping for a reset in LA.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Stories that deserve a Hall of Fame plaque Stories that deserve a Hall of Fame plaque https://t.co/3AwVEHkJDQ

"Stories that deserve a Hall of Fame plaque" - @ Jomboy Media

On Tuesday night, during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, an interesting and hilarious fact about Gallo was shown to the crowd. It may be a sign that Gallo's fortunes are about to turn as he forges a career with one of the best teams.

The graphic read, "In high school, he pitched a no-hitter and then took Greg Maddux's daughter, Paige, to the prom all in the same day"

Joey Gallo came to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline in 2021. Originally, there were big hopes for Gallo, a versatile utility fielder who wields a big bat.

. @Yankees_Heat_ @JomboyMedia In 2022, he blamed New York and Yankee fans for being trash and then went to LA and continued to be trash @JomboyMedia In 2022, he blamed New York and Yankee fans for being trash and then went to LA and continued to be trash

Unfortunately, these aspirations came to a screeching halt as soon as Gallo put on the pinstripes.

He batted just .160 for the Yankees in the second half of the 2021 season. His numbers stayed in a lull in 2022, with Gallo hitting just .159 with 24 RBIs in 82 games.

Joey Gallo, who stands at an imposing 6'5", would be an impressive prom date for anyone to snag. Fans have shared images online that show the impressive stature of the newly minted LA Dodger.

Eventually, the Yankees management accepted that it didn't work out and shipped Gallo to the LA Dodgers at this year's trade deadline. On Monday night, Gallo hit a 437-foot drive against the Arizona Diamondbacks and fans soon saw a vintage glimpse of the player.

Ethan @EpicGamer126642 @JomboyMedia I’ve heard it many times and I’m gonna enjoy it every time I hear it @JomboyMedia I’ve heard it many times and I’m gonna enjoy it every time I hear it

On Tuesday, a graphic was shared on the jumbotron at Dodgers Stadium telling a classic story about Gallo. Apparently, when Gallo was in high school, he was quite popular with the ladies.

Joey Gallo gets a warm, funny welcome to his new team

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

The quote made reference to eight-time All-Star and World Series champion pitcher Greg Maddux. Gallo attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada along with star Bryce Harper.

For Gallo, who is looking to recreate the magic of his early career, this might be a reminder of what he needs. Although he has a ways to go before his numbers are back up to scratch, this undoubtedly brought a smile to his face. We can only hope that Joey Gallo does not strike himself out.

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far