"In the past we hoped to win, now we expect to win" - Kyle Finnegan impressed by Nationals' strong start to season

The Washington Nationals (18-17) have made a great start to the 2024 season, going above .500 for the first time since July 2021. Right-handed pitcher Kyle Finnegan is optimistic about the team's ability to keep the winning mentality going throughout the year.

Finnegan was on the "Foul Territory" podcast and was asked about the clubhouse environment.

"I think maybe in the past we have hoped to win and now we are starting to expect to win when you play with that confidence and that swagger," Finnegan said. "We have got a lot of young guys who have started coming to their own and they can just go out there and let it fly. They keep the old guys on their toes and they bring that energy every day."

Finnegan’s words reflect the noticeable change in the mindset of the Nationals squad that has struggled in the past few years. After winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals dropped to the bottom with consecutive last-place finishes in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, before showing some improvement in 2022 and 2023.

However, this year is different for them. The Nationals have played 35 games till now and have won 18 of them, which is better compared to the last few years. They have hit 31 total home runs this season, thanks to players like CJ Abrams, and are now standing in third place in the National League table, two games behind the Atlanta Braves for second place.

Players like Luis Garcia, CJ Abrams and Trevor Williams are contributing to the squad, but the real story has been that of Kyle Finnegan. The 32-year-old pitcher has an impressive ERA of 1.76 and also has a WHIP of 0.85. This season, he has played 15 innings and struck out about 15 batters.

As the season progresses, there will be countless challenges along the way. The real test for Washington will be to maintain the same winning mindset and handle anything that comes its way.

The Nationals rise over .500 mark

The Washington Nationals played an outstanding shutout game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, winning 3-0 and going over the .500 mark for the first time in three years.

“I think we believe that we’re a good team, and we’re definitely playing like it,” said Trevor Williams after the matchup, who allowed no walks in that game.

This milestone signifies a shift in the team's mindset, changing hope for victory into an expectation.

