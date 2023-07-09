The MLB Draft is a time of excitement and anticipation for college baseball players across the country, and for Chase Dollander, the starting right-handed pitcher for the Tennessee Volunteers, the upcoming draft holds immense significance.

Chase Dollander, a standout talent, is expected to be drafted early in the first round, and his girlfriend, Caroline Simpson, is looking forward to his big moment, as she shared on her Instagram story.

Caroline Simpson's Instagram Story

As the draft approaches, Caroline Simpson is bursting with pride and excitement for Chase Dollander.

With Dollander's impressive performance on the mound, boasting a 3.64 ERA and an impressive 228 strikeouts in 168.0 innings, it's no surprise that he is considered one of the top prospects in the draft. He is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect by MLB.com.

As Chase Dollander waits to hear his name called during the draft, the support from Caroline Simpson and the entire Tennessee baseball community is palpable.

Chase Dollander's MLB Draft 2023 chances

Shriners Children's College Classic

Chase Dollander, the talented right-handed pitcher, entered the 2023 MLB Draft with high expectations following an exceptional 2022 season at Tennessee.

His remarkable performance, including a 10-0 record, a 2.39 ERA, and a 0.797 WHIP, earned him the SEC Pitcher of the Year and First-Team All-American recognition.

However, Dollander's trajectory took a slight detour in 2023. With a 7-6 record, a 4.75 ERA, and a 1.270 WHIP in 17 starts, he experienced a less impressive season compared to the previous year.

Struggles with his location contributed to his dip in performance, leading to a slide in the rankings for pitchers.

Despite this downturn, his potential remains intact. At just 21 years old, Dollander possesses a formidable fastball that can reach 99 mph, as well as a highly regarded slider, considered one of the best in his draft class. Additionally, he continues to refine his changeup and curveball.

The Toronto Blue Jays, holding the 20th pick in the first round, may consider Chase Dollander due to his raw talent and the belief that he can develop into a frontline starter in the majors.

While his recent season may have dampened the hype surrounding him, it does not diminish his potential. With the right guidance and continued work on his mechanics, Dollander could still become a force to be reckoned with at the professional level.

As the draft unfolds, the path forward for Chase Dollander remains uncertain. However, his intriguing skill set and belief in his ability to bounce back provide him with a legitimate chance to be selected and carve out a successful career in Major League Baseball.

