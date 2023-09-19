In Photos: Adam Wainwright's son steals the show with adorable moment following Cardinals ace's 200th career win

Adam Wainright achieved a long-awaited milestone in one of the last scheduled outings of his illustrious MLB career. Wainwright recorded his 200th career victory as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Monday.

However, it wasn't Wainright, but his son, who stole the show with an adorable moment. Wainright's son Caleb was seen peeping and sitting comfortably under the table his dad Adam enjoyed his 200th career win.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mr. 200 Adam Wainwright and his son, Caleb. #stlcards"

Here's another one:

Fans were quick to notice this cute moment between Wainright and his son:

One user commented: "Someone is winning a Photography award from somewhere -That is sooo good." The other wrote: "Picture says it all! AMAZING photo!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Wainwright worked hard this season to achieve his aim of reaching the 200-win mark. He had only four victories in 20 starts going into his outing on Monday, and his current ERA is 7.40.

Prior to his retirement, he will likely make two more starts: the following weekend in San Diego and his final weekend at his beloved Busch Stadium.

Adam Wainwright's family

Wainwright has five children with his wife Jenny and the family currently resides in Georgia. The couple has four daughters and their son Caleb, whom they adopted in 2019.

Brewers Cardinals Baseball

Expand Tweet

In the first round of the 2000 amateur draft, the Atlanta Braves selected Wainwright from Brunswick, Georgia's Glynn Academy as the No. 29 pick.

He became one of the top pitching prospects for the Braves as a result of his success in the minor leagues. He was exchanged by the Braves for outfielder J. D. Drew by the Cardinals following the 2003 campaign.