In Photos: Albert Pujols enjoys life away from baseball with wife Nicole, mixes kunefe feasts and Dubai's skyline vistas

MLB legend Albert Pujols tied the knot with Nicole Fernandez in September 2023. The couple is currently in Dubai for their vacation.

Fernandez recently uploaded photos with Pujols on Instagram, providing a clear glimpse of their Dubai trip. The couple is seen enjoying adventurous activities and indulging in delicious feasts.

In the first picture, Fernandez and Pujols are seen relishing a camelback ride in the desert, while the other one captures mesmerizing skyline vistas. In the third picture, Albert Pujols is posing with his phone, using it as a hoarding that quotes, "Kunkinis, welcome to Dubai, your favorite place on earth."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at the pictures here.

In late 2022, Pujols made his relationship with Nicole public on Instagram after the divorce.

Albert Pujols and ex-wife part ways after 22 years

Pujols was married to his ex-wife, Deidre, for 22 years. The couple have four children: Albert Jr., Sophia, Ezra, and Esther Grace.

Albert and Deidre filed their divorce, citing 'irreconcilable differences,' on April 4, 2022. The news was made public shortly after Deidre's brain tumor was removed.

Albert Pujols' legendary MLB career

Albert Pujols played for over 20 years: nine years with the Los Angeles Angels, 12 with the St. Louis Cardinals, and one with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He left the league with multiple All-Star appearances, two World Series titles, three MVP awards, and countless other medals and trophies, making him one of the most decorated players in MLB history. Pujols was a team icon and a fan favorite whenever he took the field.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.