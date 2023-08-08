In Photos: Alex Bregman defies norms for White House visit, rocks bright sneakers with dapper suit

On Monday, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros paid a visit to President Joe Biden at the White House and celebrated the team's 2022 World Series victory. The visit took place during their road trip to face the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

Just about every single player was dressed formally. looking classic in dapper suits and formal footwear. Alex Bregman, on the other hand, was dressed in a suit and bright sneakers.

Bregman posted on his Instagram Story:

Alex Bregman's Instagram Story

And a recent video from the Houston Astros on Twitter:

Here's another video from the Houston Astros:

The Astros won the Fall Classic last year in six games, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the team's second championship in six years. This one was less contentious than the one in 2017, which was later linked to the sign-stealing scandal.

Biden was given an honorary No. 46 jersey and joked with Astros manager Dusty Baker that their ages put them in similar situations.

Alex Bregman's MLB career stats

Rangers Astros Baseball

Alexander Bregman, the dynamic American professional baseball third baseman and shortstop for the Houston Astros, has etched his name in baseball history with his incredible feats. Bregman's journey has been nothing short of remarkable, from his early days at Albuquerque Academy to his meteoric rise in the MLB.

Bregman's talent was evident even during his high school years, as he won the prestigious USA Baseball Player of the Year Award as a sophomore, a remarkable accomplishment. His junior year saw him break records, posting a.678 batting average and setting a New Mexico season record with 19 home runs.

Bregman's continued success in college baseball was witnessed at Louisiana State University. He was named the 2013 National Freshman of the Year and received the Brooks Wallace Award. The Houston Astros saw his potential and selected him with the second overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft.

Bregman has been a force to be reckoned with since making his MLB debut in 2016. His achievements include a gold medal in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and a World Series victory with the Astros in 2017. He was named MVP of the 2018 MLB All-Star Game, and he continued to dominate, leading the American League in doubles.

Bregman's stardom was cemented in 2019 with another All-Star selection and the American League Silver Slugger Award. In 2022, Bregman won his second World Series title while setting new postseason records for runs batted in and home runs by a third baseman.

Alex Bregman's extraordinary abilities were on display in June 2023, when he accomplished the rare feat of hitting three grand slams in a single month. Notably, in his only official at-bat during a game, he became the only player in the Modern Era to draw four walks and hit a grand slam.