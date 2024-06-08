In Photos: Alex Bregman explores California beaches & gourmet food with wife Reagan before Astors vs. Angels clash

Whether Alex Bregman will remain with the Houston Astros is still under speculation. In the meantime, Bergman is spending quality time with his partner Reagan. The Bregman couple recently made a trip to Salt Creek Beach in Dana Points, California, ahead of the Houston Astros’ clash with the rivals, Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

It was their first solo trip of the year as the couple enjoyed each others’ company with Breach's visit and desirous menu. Reagan made sure to capture some of those moments on Instagram and uploaded them with a caption:

“Off day with my guy” - @ reaganelizabeth

She also posted a stunning picture of her with Alex Bregman, wearing an eye-catching pink Zara dress and a snap posing with a green hat, a gift from Alex. They enjoyed a succulent meal at Javier’s restaurant and spent quality time together with some side scenes.

Bregman and Reagan (Source: @reaganelizabeth/Instagram)

The trip might have relaxed the Astors All-Star infielder before his game against the Angels on Friday. They won 7-1 to take the series lead. Bregman went 2-for-4 at Angels Stadium, scoring a run to extend the team’s lead in the late innings.

He’s posting a slat line of .235/.298/.406 with a .704 OPS and has contributed 29 RBIs, 24 runs, and nine home runs in 60 games. In his last five games, Bregman has gone 8-for-16 with three RBIs and six runs.

Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan shared her daily routine with fans

Reagan Elizabeth Bregman, the wife of Astros star Alex Bregman, shared her top 10 life routines under the "life lately" caption with her Instagram followers in April. The list includes spending time with Alex, their son Knox, and the rest of the family while also prioritizing her health.

Reagan and Alex got engaged in Jan. 2020 and exchanged vows in Dec. the following year. By their second anniversary, they had their first baby boy, Knox Samuel Bregman, in Aug. 2022.

