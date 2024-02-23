In Photos: Alex Bregman's son Knox displays incredible base-running skills during Astros spring training

As he worked out in spring training with his Houston Astros teammates, Alex Bregman was recently joined by his adorable little son Knox.

The star third baseman shared some adorable pictures during training that showed off his son's base running prowess, and fans expressed their admiration for the father-son duo on Instagram.

Screenshot from Alex Bregman's story on Instagram

Little Knox was observed chasing his father around the bases, utilizing the proper technique of keeping the head down until reaching the base.

In other pictures, Knox was seen holding a baseball while standing on the base. He was also clicked inside the Astros internal facilities holding a baseball and a wide smile around his face, overlooking his father, Alex.

Screenshot from Alex Bregman's story on Instagram

Most Astros players appear to brag about how they are in the best form of their lives and ready for a huge season every spring. In their initial spring training interviews, you won't find many stating things like:

"Yeah, I put on a few pounds over the holidays and can't time fastballs right now, but it will work itself out." - Alex Bregman during offseason

Nevertheless, hearing Bregman, who may be playing his final season with the Houston Astros, talk about his offseason was encouraging and fruitful.

Bregman reportedly worked out with players like Xander Bogaerts from the Padres and Matt Chapman, who's still a free agent, during the offseason in Phoenix. He acknowledged that he's in the finest physical condition of his life, looking ahead to the opening day of the 2024 MLB season.

Alex Bregman looking for big season ahead of contract extension

It will be up to Alex Bregman to have an exceptional season in the field and to buck trends that his production is dropping.

According to stats, Bregman had his greatest season in 2019, with a 167 wRC+, 8.2 fWAR, 41 home runs, and his typical solid defensive skills at third base. For Bregman to be useful to the Astros in 2024, he does not need to have a career year.

Even if he were to resume his upward trend at the plate, it would still be a huge benefit because there are rumours that he's looking for a very large contract extension, which may become possible if he produces a very impressive stat line in the 2024 MLB season.

