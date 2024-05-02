In Photos: Alex Bregman's son Knox steals the spotlight for Shaftel Diamonds' Mother's Day campaign shoot

Houston Astros 3B Alex Bregman is married to the founder of Exiza (an athleisure brand), Reagan Elizabeth, and they share a cute little son Knox Samuel. Reagan loves to accompany her son to various events and spends time with him while Alex is busy playing ball with the Astros during a grueling MLB regular-season schedule.

Recently, Knox shared the spotlight with mother Reagan Elizabeth in a Mother's Day ad campaign shoot for Shaftel Diamonds. Take a look at the endearing images here:

When Alex Bregman is not busy with the Astros during the season and especially during the offseason, he spends all his time with the family.

Bregman even accompanied his son Knox to a lot of Astros practice sessions during spring training, while Reagan took her son to watch Stros ballgames whenever they were at home in Houston.

Reagan Elizabeth and Alex Bregman met each other through a friend. After some years of a long-distance relationship, Reagan moved to Houston to be with Alex, and the duo got engaged soon after Bregman proposed to her during a trip to Colorado in January 2020.

The couple got married the same year, in December 2020, at the bride's parent's home in Katy due to COVID protocols spoiling their wedding plans at a pre-booked San Antonio resort. They welcomed their firstborn, a son named Knox Samuel, on August 1, 2022.

Reagan shared some adorable moments when Alex Bregman was giving Knox some batting practice

Reagan Elizabeth recently captured some heartfelt moments shared during father-son playing time at home when Alex Bregman got some time off his busy schedule with the Astros to act as Knox's batting assistant.

Take a look at the images uploaded by Reagan on her Instagram story here. In the images, Alex Bregman was observed spending some quality time with his son as they played baseball in their backyard.

Everything is not well with Alex at the plate with Houston, as he slumped to a batting average of .216, with an OPS of .577, and has only hit one home run while driving in just ten runs this season.

This is Bregman's final season under contract with the Houston Astros, as he is scheduled to hit free agency in 2025. His free agency market will be highly dependent on his performance in 2024, and things aren't looking favorable for the startling third baseman so far this season.

