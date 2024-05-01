In Photos: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares laugh-out-loud moment as toddler Knox's batting practice with dad takes unexpected turn

Alex Bregman's son Knox loves taking a wide baseball swing, and there's no denying that, given Reagan's social media updates.

Over the last couple of months, we saw how Knox spent his spring down in Florida, and now whenever he gets a spare time with his dad at home, he make it count by making him his assistant.

Recently, Reagan shared an adorable moment of the father-son duo at the backyard of their home. Bregman can be seen helping Knox with his swing and the toddler sent few off the barrel.

Alex Bregman and Reagan have known each other since 2017 when they met through a mutual friend. The couple tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son Knox Samuels in 2022.

Alex Bregman "don't give a sh**" if it's contract year or not

Many eyes will be on Alex Bregman this year, as he's in his last year of the contract he signed with the Houston Astros in 2019. Rumors say that the club will offer him an extension, but he also needs to prove why he's needed at Houston.

So far, things haven't turned down in his favor, as he's only hitting .216 with one home run that he scored in their last game against the Cleveland Guardians.

However, the third baseman isn't concerned about his form or hitting, especially when he asked in regards to a contract year.

"I find zero pressure in regards to playing in a contract year. I play the game to be an elite player in the game. I could give a s*** about anything but playing at a high level," Bregman said, via Chandler Rome.

Add that to the Astros' misery to start the year. They are 10-19 and last in the AL West division which also contains the likes of Oakland Athletics and LA Angels. Surely, their roster is far better than what the record shows.

"I find zero pressure in anything besides the pressure I put on myself to perform at a high level every single day regardless of the year — contract year, whatever, I don't give a sh**," Bregman said.

Regardless of what Alex Bregman feels, but he's on clock to turn things around if he wants to sign a good deal after the season.

