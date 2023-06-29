In Photos: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan Bregman celebrates memorable milestone as son turns 11 months, shares series of heartwarming baby pictures

Reagan Bregman, wife of Houston Astros star Alex Bregman, recently celebrated a memorable milestone as their son turned 11 months old.

She took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming baby pictures, capturing the special moments they have shared together.

In her post, she expressed her joy and recommended the experience of taking "mommy + me" pictures, emphasizing the bond between mother and child.

my big boy turns 11 months old this weekend highly recommend taking mommy + me pics

The Bregman family continues to create beautiful memories as they watch their son grow. Love and happiness shine through in these beautiful snapshots, creating lasting memories for years to come.

Alex Bregman and Reagan Bregman married life

Alex Bregman and Reagan Bregman on their wedding day

Alex Bregman and Reagan Bregman share a beautiful love story that serves as an inspiring example of commitment, dedication, and unwavering support.

Their journey as a couple is a testament to the power of love and perseverance, showcasing the strength of their bond.

Both Alex and Reagan have pursued their passions and achieved success in their respective fields.

Reagan, formerly a model, made a transition to the business world and founded Exiza, an ethical athleisure brand based in Houston.

Her entrepreneurial spirit and desire to make a positive impact are evident in her work.

The love story of Alex and Reagan began when they crossed paths through mutual friends.

During a memorable trip to Aspen, Colorado, in January 2020, Alex surprised Reagan with a heartfelt proposal, marking the beginning of their shared journey toward building a life together.

Their relationship blossomed, and they embraced a life filled with love and happiness. In February 2022, they joyfully announced that they were expecting their first child.

The arrival of their son, Knox Samuel, in August of that year brought immeasurable joy and opened a new chapter in their lives as parents.

Their marriage highlights the significance of effective communication, compromise, and unwavering support in cultivating a thriving and successful partnership.

