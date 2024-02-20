In Photos: Alex Bregman turns up the 'heat' in Nike cleats & signature Astros hoodie

Spring Training has officially begun for Alex Bregman and his team, though it's not quite spring weather. It's a bit cold, as evidenced by Bregman's latest Instagram photo. He shared a shot of himself wearing some gear, including a signature hoodie for the cooler weather.

He showed off some incredible cleats as well, looking the part of the superstar athlete that he is. The third baseman might need the spring to warm up to the playing level and demand of a season, but his fashion appears to be in midseason form.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The caption read, "Feet Heat," in reference to his good-looking cleats.

What's in the future for Alex Bregman?

The future for Alex Bregman is less than clear. The longtime Houston Astros star has been with the team since he was drafted in 2015, being an MVP finalist and a two-time World Series champion. He's been a staple of their team for a long time, but there's no guarantee that will continue.

The Astros just signed Jose Altuve to a massive extension. Kyle Tucker is due for one soon, as are Hunter Brown, Framber Valdez and several other young members of this team.

Yordan Alvarez was just inked to a $115 million deal as well. The money isn't all there to spend freely extending every key member of this franchise, and some players will be left out.

That may include Bregman, who has just one year left on his contract. He and the fans would like him to stay with the team for the rest of his career, but GM Dana Brown has his work cut out for him if he's to keep Bregman, with several young stars needing contracts as well.

What does the future hold for Alex Bregman?

One MLB insider floated the idea of a trade since there's just so much working against Bregman's staying in Houston at this point, but it remains to be seen what will happen.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.