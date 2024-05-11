In Photos: Alex Rodriguez & Canadian girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro stroll hand in hand in coordinated white outfits ahead of Timberwolves game

Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has been busy since retiring in 2017. The three-time MVP is working with the FOX Sports crew as an analyst and has also ventured into investing by being involved with NRG Esports and Presidente.

Recently, Rodriguez was spotted visiting the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. The former star slugger was part of a recent failed bid to purchase a majority stake in the franchise. He remains a minority shareholder.

Rod came to the game sporting all-white attire along with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, who is from Canada. The two have been linked for more than a year and have confirmed their relationship. Cordeiro was also clad in all-white, matching Rodriguez's outfit.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro visit Minnesota

The outfits were shared by Rodriguez through Instagram stories. He also shared some moments wherein he signed autographs for fans and acknowledged them on his way to the arena.

However, his team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, dropped Game 3 of their conference semi-final clash against the Denver Nuggets 117-90.

Alex Rodriguez battles for Timberwolves ownership

In 2021, everything seemed set for Alex Rodriguez and business magnate partner Marc Lore. Glen Taylor, the Timberwolves' owner since 1994, agreed to sell 80% of his stake, including shares of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, to Rodriguez and Lore.

The purchase would feature a unique 20-20-40 system wherein the baseball star and business magnate would purchase the stake in installments. The first two steps have been done, with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore now owning 40% of the total shares.

Recently, though, Taylor called off the sale of the remaining 40%. According to the Sports Business Journal, the 83-year-old grew tired of the partners' non-observance of deadlines. Due to the missed deadlines, delayed payments, and non-filing of the necessary paperwork, Taylor deemed it fit to call off the sale.

At the moment, Glen Taylor and his partners remain the majority shareholders of the franchise, having 60% of control. Due to the dispute not being settled, it is reported that it will head to arbitration.

