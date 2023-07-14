In Photos: Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro enjoy NBA Summer League hand-in-hand

Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro were spotted in Las Vegas enjoying the NBA Summer League.

Athletes from all over the world are watching the star-studded event, which features some of the NBA's best rookies.

According to Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Story, the couple appeared to be having a great time as they sat hand in hand, taking in the electric atmosphere of the basketball extravaganza.

Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram story

The NBA Summer League, which is known for showcasing upcoming talent, provided an ideal setting for the couple's public appearance.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro appeared engrossed in the games as avid sports fans, appreciating the raw talent and competitive spirit displayed by the young basketball prospects.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have attended other events together

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro continue to make headlines as they attend various sporting events together. The couple was recently spotted at All-Star Week events in Seattle, demonstrating their mutual love of baseball. Given Rodriguez's history in the sport, this was not surprising.

One of the highlights of their trip was attending the Derby After Dark event, which is a popular gathering during All-Star week festivities.

Previous to that, the pair also attended Game 2 of the LA Lakers versus Golden State Warriors.

It seems more than likely we will see the couple at various sporting events in the near future, especially with the NBA Summer League heating up and the 2023 season crawling closer.

