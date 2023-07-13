In Photos: Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha shares sweet mirror selfie featuring mystery male companion

On Thursday, Natasha Rodriguez, the eldest daughter of former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez, took to social media to share a mirror selfie that has left fans abuzz with curiosity.

The snapshot features Natasha posing alongside a mysterious male companion, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship. It was eventually found that the boy posing with her was Jack Kelly Bellue.

Alex Rodriguez's eldest daughter Natasha with a mystery boy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New York City-based singer, actor and dancer is making waves in the world of musical theatre. With a resume that includes leading roles in Hairspray, Matilda: The Musical, The Little Mermaid and The Sound of Music, Bellue is quickly establishing himself as a rising star.

His journey to the top began in his freshman year of high school, when he was cast as Link Larkin in Hairspray. He went on to play Ms. Trunchbull in Matilda: The Musical the following year and Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid and Rolf in The Sound of Music in his senior year.

After high school, Bellue enrolled at Marymount Manhattan College, where he's pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre. He has made a name for himself on campus, starring in several productions, including The Drowsy Chaperone and Into the Woods.

Since making her social media profile public, Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha has consistently been displaying what it takes to shine in the world of dance and music, through her Instagram updates.

It's clear that Natasha and Bellue are passionate about dance and music, and that's what likely sparked the duo's friendship.

Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha stole the show with her incredible rendition of national anthem

Alex Rodriguez with his daughter Natasha Rodriguez

Natasha mesmerized the crowd as she took center-stage to perform the national anthem before a highly anticipated Women's National Basketball Association game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever recently.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD



Started out watching my daughter sing the National Anthem and ended with the



#minnnesotalynx #wnba #prouddad What a night at the @minnesotalynx game!Started out watching my daughter sing the National Anthem and ended with the #lynx bringing home a W! What a night at the @minnesotalynx game! Started out watching my daughter sing the National Anthem and ended with the #lynx bringing home a W! #minnnesotalynx #wnba #prouddad https://t.co/Cy2jZ8nSXW

"Started out watching my daughter sing the National Anthem and ended with the Lynx bringing home a W!" - Alex

As her stunning vocal range left the audience awestruck, A-Rod sat in the stands, beaming with pride. Not many know that A-Rod is the minority owner of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx and the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes