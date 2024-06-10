In Photos: Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro loosely drapes white shirt over black swimsuit for Windsor beach photoshoot

Former Yankees ace Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, rocked a loosely draped white shirt over a black swimsuit piece in her latest photoshoot on Windsor Beach in Canada. She is a fitness model by profession who also trains her clients to attain the physique of their desire. She offers curated workout programs to her followers online.

Jaclyn Cordeiro came up with some bold looks in her latest photoshoot, which was essentially shot in the city of her residence in Canada. She also added a caption to the post:

"I Love Your Smile"

Jaclyn and Alex Rodriguez sparked dating rumors in 2022, months after the former Yankees ace parted ways with his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. The duo made their romantic ties official via an Instagram post that involved both of A-Rod's daughters, Natasha and Ella, standing in front of a Christmas tree in December 2022.

Jaclyn is also a mother to two kids with her ex-husband, Laureano Cordeiro. Bella and Savannah were born in May 2011 and October 2012, respectively. She is graduated with a nursing degree from the University of Windsor.

Jaclyn Cordeiro has sat well with Alex Rodriguez and both his daughters, Ella and Natasha, who have accepted her into the family with open arms. Jaclyn has been supportive of not only A-Rod and his business ventures but also of his daughters Natasha and Ella's accomplishments in life.

Jaclyn Cordeiro cheered Alex Rodriguez's eldest daughter, Natasha, during her theatre event in Michigan

While Alex Rodriguez was busy with his business meetings in New York City, Jaclyn Cordeiro actively took the front seat to overlook his daughter Natasha's opening act of Rodgers and Hammerstein's production "Oklahoma" in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the same town where Natasha is pursuing her major in music at the University of Michigan.

Natasha and Ella are kids of A-Rod and his wife, Cynthia Scurtis, who was also present for her daughter's opening act alongside her current partner. The 44-year-old Canadian fitness model actively supports and backs A-Rod's daughter's talents and spends time with them like her own children.

